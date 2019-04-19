RR Predicted XI against MI: Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI against Mumbai Indians - One big change expected

Rajasthan Royals have been one of the most inconsistent sides in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) till now and with six losses and two wins, hosts they are languishing at the second last position in the points table.

Fast running out of time, a struggling Rajasthan Royals will hope to complete the double against Mumbai Indians. Earlier, when the two sides met each other, Royals were victorious by four wickets in Jaipur.

Jos Buttler has done the bulk of scoring for Rajasthan Royals. His 89 off 43 balls was the cornerstone of Royals’ four-wicket victory over Mumbai but rest the batsmen have either struggled or not been consistent. Sanju Samson, who had hit the first ton of this IPL, too has not delivered in past couple of innings.

READ: Seven Indian players to play County cricket before World Test C’ship

Skipper Anjikya Rahane, himself, has got starts but failed to convert them. His decision to go down the order in the last match also didn’t bear any fruit as Rajasthan failed to chase down 182 against Kings XI Punjab.

The likes of former Australian captain Steve Smith and England all-rounder Ben Stokes also have been struggling.

The pace-spin duo of Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal has spearheaded their bowling attack but rest of the bowlers have been far from penetrative and also proved costly in death overs.

In their last game, Rahane made some changes, bringing in Stuart Binny and Ashton Turner but while the former hit some lusty blows, the Australian was dismissed for a naught. This time, they can bring back Ben Stokes in place of Ish Sodhi as he will provide them with a solid batting option and a reliable bowler in the middle overs.

Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 19:17 IST