RR vs CSK: Ben Stokes’ catch of the season contender leaves Kedar Jadhav stunned – Watch

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings’ Kedar Jadhav during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the two teams at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

On the penultimate ball of the sixth over during the CSK chase, Jadhav timed a cut shot to perfection off pacer Jofra Archer. The ball flew towards point where Stokes was fielding and he jumped towards his left and completed an incredible catch, mid-way in the air.

The dismissal left Jadhav stunned as Stokes ran around the ground in jubilation after completing the catch. The official IPL handle uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “Ben Stokes would be ‘Stoked’ by THAT catch tonight. Unbelievable stuff here from Stokes.”

Earlier in the match, Chennai Super Kings produced yet another disciplined bowling effort to restrict Rajasthan Royals to a modest 151/7.

Save Jos Buttler (23 off 10 balls) at the top of the order, none of other Royals batsmen looked the part as CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s immaculate reading of the track once again helped the defending champions.

Left-arm spin duo Ravindra Jadeja (2/20 in 4 overs) and Mitchell Santner (1/25 in 4 overs) checked the run-flow as Royals batsmen were always playing a catch-up game.

