RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Check head-to-head record as Yuzvendra Chahal eyes special '50' with Rajasthan Royals

As Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up for their upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, DC skipper Rishabh Pant finds himself in the spotlight, eager to shake off any lingering rustiness following his much-anticipated return to action last week. After enduring a hiatus of 453 days due to a severe car accident, Pant's comeback during the side's opening game against Punjab Kings saw him facing 13 deliveries, scoring 18 runs. Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, left, celebrates with teammate Trent Boult(AP)

Despite his short stay at the crease, Pant's characteristic stroke-playing was evident; and so was his liveliness behind the stumps.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

DC endured a tough loss against the Punjab Kings, though, and their upcoming clash against the formidable Rajasthan Royals accounts for another tricky opponent.

The RR had registered a convincing 20-run win in their first match of the season against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Their captain, Sanju Samson, led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten 82, while the side's decision to promote Riyan Parag also reaped rewards as he scored 43 off 29 balls.

With the two sides coming on the back of contrasting performances, this proves to be an exciting clash between the two North Indian sides.

Ashwin looks to go past Mishra

Ravichandran Ashwin, with 172 wickets to his name, is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. With two more wickets, he will jump to fourth spot in the list, inching closer to Piyush Chawla (181), Dwayne Bravo (183) and leading wicket-taker and fellow teammate Yuzvendra Chahal (188).

Chahal eyes '50'

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the key spinners for RR ever since he joined the side in 2022, and he has a chance to reach a key mark during the game against Delhi Capitals. With one more wicket, Chahal will reach 50 dismissals in the Royals' jersey, and will become the fifth bowler from the franchise to reach the mark after Shane Watson (67), Siddarth Trivedi (65), Shane Warne (58), and James Faulkner (53).

RR vs DC - Head to Head

In 36 matches played between both sides so far, the Royals lead with 21 wins. Capitals, meanwhile, have clinched victories in the remaining 15. In the previous edition, the two sides met once during the group stage, where RR registered a comprehensive 57-run win.