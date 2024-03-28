 RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Check head-to-head record as Yuzvendra Chahal eyes special '50' with Rajasthan Royals | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Check head-to-head record as Yuzvendra Chahal eyes special '50' with Rajasthan Royals

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 28, 2024 08:46 AM IST

RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals will aim at continuing their winning run as they face the Capitals in Match 9

As Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up for their upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, DC skipper Rishabh Pant finds himself in the spotlight, eager to shake off any lingering rustiness following his much-anticipated return to action last week. After enduring a hiatus of 453 days due to a severe car accident, Pant's comeback during the side's opening game against Punjab Kings saw him facing 13 deliveries, scoring 18 runs.

Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, left, celebrates with teammate Trent Boult(AP)
Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal, left, celebrates with teammate Trent Boult(AP)

Despite his short stay at the crease, Pant's characteristic stroke-playing was evident; and so was his liveliness behind the stumps.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

DC endured a tough loss against the Punjab Kings, though, and their upcoming clash against the formidable Rajasthan Royals accounts for another tricky opponent.

The RR had registered a convincing 20-run win in their first match of the season against KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants. Their captain, Sanju Samson, led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten 82, while the side's decision to promote Riyan Parag also reaped rewards as he scored 43 off 29 balls.

With the two sides coming on the back of contrasting performances, this proves to be an exciting clash between the two North Indian sides.

Ashwin looks to go past Mishra

Ravichandran Ashwin, with 172 wickets to his name, is currently the fifth-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. With two more wickets, he will jump to fourth spot in the list, inching closer to Piyush Chawla (181), Dwayne Bravo (183) and leading wicket-taker and fellow teammate Yuzvendra Chahal (188).

Chahal eyes '50'

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the key spinners for RR ever since he joined the side in 2022, and he has a chance to reach a key mark during the game against Delhi Capitals. With one more wicket, Chahal will reach 50 dismissals in the Royals' jersey, and will become the fifth bowler from the franchise to reach the mark after Shane Watson (67), Siddarth Trivedi (65), Shane Warne (58), and James Faulkner (53).

RR vs DC - Head to Head

In 36 matches played between both sides so far, the Royals lead with 21 wins. Capitals, meanwhile, have clinched victories in the remaining 15. In the previous edition, the two sides met once during the group stage, where RR registered a comprehensive 57-run win.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the MI vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / RR vs DC, IPL 2024: Check head-to-head record as Yuzvendra Chahal eyes special '50' with Rajasthan Royals
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On