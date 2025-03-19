RR's record signing might not play a single match in IPL 2025: 'I'm not sure if we will use him...'

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season approaches, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have provided an update on their prized teenage acquisition, Vaibhav Suryavanshi. The 13-year-old prodigy made headlines last year when he became the youngest player in IPL history to be signed at an auction, with RR securing his services for a staggering INR 1.10 crore. Rajasthan Royals players and support staff during a practice session(PTI)

His performances over the past year have only fueled the excitement surrounding his potential. Suryavanshi’s 2024 season was nothing short of spectacular; he delivered a statement knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashing 71 off 42 balls for Bihar against Baroda, making him the youngest Indian to register a List A fifty.

On the global stage, he stunned Australia in Chennai with a blistering 58-ball century, the fastest by an Indian in youth Test cricket. Additionally, he played a crucial role in India's journey to the ACC U19 Asia Cup final, scoring two vital half-centuries.

Despite his remarkable rise, RR’s batting coach Vikram Rathour has suggested that Suryavanshi’s IPL debut may not be immediate. While acknowledging his incredible talent, Rathour emphasized that team dynamics and strategy would determine his inclusion in the playing XI.

“I am not sure if we will use him or not, it will depend on the strategy, the surface, and the opposition. We acquired his services because he is a very special player. He has a lot of ability, he may be young but I have hardly ever seen a player this young to possess the power he has. The signs are great and if he works hard I am sure he will be a big player,” Rathour stated in a press conference on Tuesday.

Rathour on reuniting with Dravid

The veteran coach, who joined RR’s setup in September 2024, reunites with head coach Rahul Dravid, rekindling a partnership that previously saw India dominate across formats and clinch the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title.

Rathour expressed his enthusiasm about working alongside Dravid once again.

“There won't be much difference. We have worked together before, he is a brilliant coach. I really enjoyed my tenure with him. When we were in the Indian team we were fortunate enough to win the World Cup. Otherwise, there's not much difference, the IPL is a shorter tournament and Indian cricket is year-long.

“The good thing is that you get to work with the same bunch of players, we might have the same players for up to three years. In the Indian team you have different batters across formats. As far as coaching is concerned, it's about helping the team, supporting the batters, guiding them somehow and getting the best performance out of them,” Rathour explained.