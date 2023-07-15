'Dream would be to...': Gaikwad drops first reaction after being named India's captain for Asian Games - Watch

Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead a young Indian side in the Hangzhou Asian Games as the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCC) has picked a second-string team for the men’s cricket competition. While the apex cricket board has named a full-strength women's squad for the Asian Games, the men's team features some exciting young talents like Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Prabhsimran Singh and Rinku Singh. Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading a second-string Indian side at the Hangzhou Asian Games(PTI-BCCI)

The 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup will get underway two days before the conclusion of the Asian Games cricket tournament. The men's cricket event at the Asian Games will be held from September 28-October 8 in a T20 format. In a video posted by the BCCI, Indian opener Gaikwad opened up about leading the young side at the Asian Games. The 26-year-old is a part of the Indian side that is touring the Caribbean for the two-match Test series against the West Indies.

'Dream will be to win a gold medal'

"The dream will be to win a gold medal, stand on the podium and listen to the National anthem for the country. I think this opportunity is something special and we will play a brand of cricket that would make everyone back home proud. It will be really exciting to be part of to represent the country in the Asian Games and win the medal for the country. It's something that we always grew up watching on TV, seeing athletes win it for the country. To get the opportunity, go out there and win the medal will be really, really special," said Gaikwad, who made his international debut against Sri Lanka at the R.Premadasa Stadium in 2021.

Gaikwad, who is an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise, has played one One Day International (ODI) and 9 T20Is for India. "Playing for India itself is really a proud feeling, and leading the side in such a big event, will be a great opportunity for me personally, and also all the team members who are alongside me," Gaikwad added.

For the first time since 2014, cricket will be played at the Asian Games. For the first time since 2014, cricket will be played at the Asian Games. The participation of men's and women's teams for the forthcoming Asian Games was cleared by the BCCI in July. Indian Premier League (IPL) stars Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan have been named in the standby list of Indian players for the competition.

India's squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

