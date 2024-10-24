Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

S Africa in confident mood after breakthrough win

Reuters |
Oct 24, 2024 03:22 PM IST

CRICKET-TEST-BGD-ZAF/:Cricket-S Africa in confident mood after breakthrough win

DHAKA, - A first test win in the Indian subcontinent for 10 years has come as a major boost to a youthful South African team, captain Aiden Markram said after they beat Bangladesh by seven wickets on Thursday.

S Africa in confident mood after breakthrough win
S Africa in confident mood after breakthrough win

South Africa completed victory at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium before lunch on the fourth day after an impressive performance with bat and ball for their first test win on the subcontinent in 15 matches, dating back to 2014.

"I think it's special. We’ve a pretty young, or slightly experienced group, so to come to the subcontinent and get a result creates a nice buzz in the change room," said Markram, who was stand-in skipper for the first test in place of the injured Temba Bavuma.

"It gives us a bit of belief that we can compete in conditions where the odds are maybe stacked against us. I've been playing now for a couple of years and never won in the subcontinent, so it is a special moment for us.

"Having said that, I think the biggest thing you take from it is the belief and the confidence that you actually gain," Markram told a press conference.

The second test in Chittagong starts on Tuesday and South Africa have an eye on a potential place in the World Test Championship decider in London next year.

Thursday’s win moved them up to fourth place in the table and with home series to come against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, they have strengthened their chances of qualifying for the final at Lord’s.

"A lot of the game is played from a confidence and a belief and from a mental side of things, so I think that this win will help a lot of us moving forward. We will see if we can put back-to-back performances together, because that's ultimately what makes a really good team," Markram said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //