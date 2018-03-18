 Sabbir Rahman fifty keeps Bangladesh afloat in Nidahas Trophy final vs India | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 18, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Sabbir Rahman fifty keeps Bangladesh afloat in Nidahas Trophy final vs India

Sabbir Rahman’s fourth Twenty20 fifty took Bangladesh to 166/8 against India in the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series final in Colombo on Sunday.

cricket Updated: Mar 18, 2018 20:59 IST
Siddharth Vishwanathan
Sabbir Rahman in action during the Nidahas Trophy T20 final between India and Bangladesh in Colombo.
Sabbir Rahman in action during the Nidahas Trophy T20 final between India and Bangladesh in Colombo. (AP)

Sabbir Rahman’s fourth Twenty20 fifty took Bangladesh to 166/8 against India in the final of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series at the R Premadasa stadium, Colombo on Sunday. (IND vs BAN UPDATES)

The right-hander reached the landmark off 37 balls and he showed his class after Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar had wrecked the Bangladesh top-order. The 26-year-old started scratchily, slog sweeping a flighted ball from Chahal just over the head of the midwicket fielder while he top-edged a short ball from Shardul Thakur over wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik’s head for a boundary. (IND vs BAN SCORES)

After a few mistimed shots, Sabbir targeted Vijay Shankar and in the seventh over, the batsman hoicked a full ball over deep mid wicket and employed the paddle-sweep to get his third boundary to fine leg. After building a solid partnership with Mahmudullah, Sabbir got closer to his landmark with two boundaries, one a misfield at short fine by Chahal and a straight drive off Thakur.

Sabbir notched up his first Twenty20 fifty in two years by heaving Sundar over wide long on for his second six and followed it up with a drive to long on. After going past his landmark, Sabbir struck gtwo sixes off Vijay Shankar over deep mid wicket to boost Bangladesh in the death overs.

tags

more from cricket
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you