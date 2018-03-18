Sabbir Rahman fifty keeps Bangladesh afloat in Nidahas Trophy final vs India
Sabbir Rahman’s fourth Twenty20 fifty took Bangladesh to 166/8 against India in the final of the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 tri-series at the R Premadasa stadium, Colombo on Sunday. (IND vs BAN UPDATES)
The right-hander reached the landmark off 37 balls and he showed his class after Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar had wrecked the Bangladesh top-order. The 26-year-old started scratchily, slog sweeping a flighted ball from Chahal just over the head of the midwicket fielder while he top-edged a short ball from Shardul Thakur over wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik’s head for a boundary. (IND vs BAN SCORES)
After a few mistimed shots, Sabbir targeted Vijay Shankar and in the seventh over, the batsman hoicked a full ball over deep mid wicket and employed the paddle-sweep to get his third boundary to fine leg. After building a solid partnership with Mahmudullah, Sabbir got closer to his landmark with two boundaries, one a misfield at short fine by Chahal and a straight drive off Thakur.
Sabbir notched up his first Twenty20 fifty in two years by heaving Sundar over wide long on for his second six and followed it up with a drive to long on. After going past his landmark, Sabbir struck gtwo sixes off Vijay Shankar over deep mid wicket to boost Bangladesh in the death overs.