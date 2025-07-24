Sachin Tendulkar can't keep calm after Rishabh Pant bats for India with a fractured foot, Sanjiv Goenka oozes class

The sight of Rishabh Pant limping down the stairs of the Old Trafford cricket stadium in Manchester is one that will stand the test of time. After copping a blow to his right toe yesterday, the BCCI, almost 24 hours later, confirmed that Pant had sustained a fracture in his toe. Now, when the injury is as serious as a fracture – albeit a hairline crack – even the slightest of movements becomes a herculean task. Hence, when play resumed on Day 2, no one in their wildest imagination would have expected Pant to take the field, irrespective of how bad a situation India found themselves in. Sachin Tendulkar's reaction watching Rishabh Pant's courage echoed every Indian cricket fan(AFP Images)

And still, when Shardul Thakur was dismissed out caught at slips for a well-compiled 41 off 88 balls, the Manchester faithful erupted in cheers. Not because an Indian wicket had fallen, but because Pant, on one leg, made his way into the field. The BCCI had also informed that his participation will be based on the team's requirement, and truth be told, with the series on the line and six wickets down, India needed Pant, at whatever percentage he was operating.

History will always remember this epic bravado from Pant. After consuming painkillers and taking injections to his toe, Pant brought back memories of Antigua 2002, when Anil Kumble, with a broken jaw, bowled 14 consecutive overs and dismissed the dangerous Brian Lara. Fast forward to 2025, and what Pant did here was no kid stuff. It takes a man with the heart of a lion to conjure up the kind of courage Pant did, as he batted through pain to bring up a half-century.

His effort sparked reactions from all corners of the world. “We just don’t know what's coming from Pant,” said Stuart Broad. “I am astounded he’s out there,” added a surprised Dinesh Karthik. Ricky Ponting was at his witty best, saying “Who says you need to use your feet”, while Michael Atherton raised a toast, "The most remarkable fifty, in the circumstances."

The Master Blaster reacts

But perhaps no reaction tops the one coming from the man himself. Sachin Tendulkar, who was there in Antigua 23 years ago and saw Kumble's most inspiring show, stood up and saluted Pant for the magic he created on Day 2 of the 4th Test between India and England.

"Resilience is about playing through pain and rising above it. Rishabh Pant showed tremendous character by walking back into the game with an injury and delivering a performance like that. His fifty is a powerful reminder of the grit and determination it takes to represent your country. A brave effort, and one that will be remembered for a long time. Well played, Rishabh," the Master Blaster posted on X.

The Master wasn't the only Indian blown away by Pant's heart. His boss at Lucknow Super Giants, Sanjiv Goenka was all class with his message. "Not just talent. This is character. Salute," he wrote. Goenka, who had his episodes with Pant earlier during the IPL 2025 had earlier wished Pant a speedy recovery after the India wicketkeeper had injured himself and prayed for his comeback.