'There is never a goodbye, Polly': Sachin Tendulkar pens heartfelt note as MI's Kieron Pollard announces IPL retirement

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has penned a special message for West Indies icon Kieron Pollard after the Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) ahead of the auction for the new season on Tuesday. One of the finest players in the shortest format, Pollard has decided to bid farewell to IPL cricket after spending 13 seasons with record-time winners Mumbai Indians.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, former Mumbai Indians skipper Tendulkar congratulated Pollard for his unparalleled contribution to the Mumbai-based franchise. “At @mipaltan there is never a goodbye, Polly. Congratulations on becoming the new batting coach for the MI franchise. Your presence will be a big influence for all the boys in the dugout," Tendulkar said in his tweet.

Pollard's former teammates Harbhajan Singh and Jasprit Bumrah have also penned heartfelt notes for the ex-West Indies all-rounder. "Polly my man you hv won lot of hearts during ur long stint with @mipaltan Good luck as a batting coach and future .. See you soon Big man Love always," former MI skipper Harbhajan tweeted.

Polly my man you hv won lot of hearts during ur long stint with @mipaltan Good luck as a batting coach and future .. See you soon Big man 💎 Love always https://t.co/gcLbRcH4uu — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 15, 2022

“It'll take some used to you not being on the field out there with us, but I'll still enjoy our banter in the nets. Congratulations on an incredible career Polly and all the best for your new innings @KieronPollard55,” added Bumrah, who also kickstarted his IPL career at Mumbai Indians.

It'll take some used to you not being on the field out there with us, but I'll still enjoy our banter in the nets. Congratulations on an incredible career Polly and all the best for your new innings 👏 @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/7NgaatvJko — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 15, 2022

The 35-year-old all-rounder made his IPL debut in 2010. Pollard smashed 3,412 runs in 189 IPL matches for the Rohit Sharma-led side. The former West Indies star bagged 69 wickets in the cash-rich league. Pollard has been appointed as Mumbai Indians' new batting coach following his retirement from IPL. "I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. Once an MI always an MI," Pollard said in a statement.

