Sachin Tendulkar promises amazing gift to Virat Kohli when India captain reaches 50 ODI tons

When Sachin Tendulkar finished his career with 49 ODI hundreds, very few people had expected that any batsman from around the world would even come close to his tally let alone surpass it. After all, at the time of Tendulkar’s retirement, the second on the tally of most ODI hundreds was former Australia captain Ricky Ponting (30 hundreds), who had retired in 2012.

Such was the gap in the number of centuries between Tendulkar and other batsmen in ODIs that the little master’s feat appeared unconquerable. However, only four years after Tendulkar’s retirement, his record has come under some serious threat from fellow Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli.

The Delhi batsman, who made his debut in 2008, has established himself as one of the best batsmen of the modern generation. Though his Test numbers too are impressive, when it comes to ODIs, the 29-year-old Kohli has gone on to stack up some mind-boggling numbers.

In 208 ODIs, he has scored 35 centuries and the way he is performing, it looks like he will surpass Tendulkar’s record.

The prospect of Kohli breaking his record has excited Tendulkar as well and the Master Blaster has now made a special promise to the Delhi batsman. Speaking during a book launch in Mumbai, Tendulkar said on Monday that as and when the India captain gets past his record of ODI centuries, he will share a bottle of champagne with him.

“I will go and share a bottle with him if he breaks my record,” Tendulkar said.

“I won’t send him champagne bottles; I will go there and share it with him.”

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has also backed Kohli to topple Tendulkar’s record for the most number of ODI hundreds. Responding to a Twitter question, Sehwag said that Kohli would go on to score 62 hundreds in 50-over format.