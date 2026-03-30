Sachin Tendulkar’s message for Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur after Mumbai duo plays pivotal role in breaking the deadlock

The Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets in Match 2 of the IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium by chasing down a tough target of 221 runs with five balls to spare. The game turned into a high-scoring battle as both teams dominated with aggressive batting. KKR’s huge total was led by strong performances from their top order. Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi both scored half-centuries, setting up a solid base and keeping the momentum going throughout the innings. Sachin Tendulkar had a small talk with Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya (Sportz Asia)

Even though MI bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur, were disciplined, KKR's batters took advantage of good conditions to score more than, which appeared a winning total. Before the match, an eye-catching moment unfolded when MI legend Sachin Tendulkar gave a pep talk to captain Hardik Pandya.

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MI started with great intent in response. Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton got things off to a brisk start, putting KKR under pressure right away with a partnership of 148 runs in just 71 balls that set the tone for the match. Their aggressive batting kept MI ahead of the required rate and set the stage for the chase.

MI stayed calm even when wickets fell in the middle overs. The middle order, which included the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav, averted a collapse. The hosts finished the chase in 19.1 overs, ending their long-standing opening-match jinx that had lasted since 2012. Rohit scored 78 and Shardul took 3/39.

Tendulkar's praise for Shardul After the match, Tendulkar praised the team’s performance on X, writing: “A good start to the innings makes all scores look comfortably chaseable! Rickelton and Rohit gave MI a lot of breathing room early on and set us up for the win. Solid first outing for Shardul as well, in a high-scoring match. Looking forward to a great season!”

The legend's tweet emphasised how important MI's strong opening partnership was, as it took some of the pressure off the scoreboard and allowed the middle order to play freely. Tendulkar also talked about Shardul Thakur's heroics with the ball, which stood out even though the match was a high-scoring one.

MI's campaign got off to a strong start with this win, showcasing the depth of their batting and their ability to handle pressure. As for KKR, even though they had a good total, MI’s top order played a decisive role.