Rohit Sharma at last breathes a sigh of relief, sums up Mumbai Indians’ 14-year-long IPL wait after win over KKR

Rohit Sharma was yet to be appointed as captain of the Mumbai Indians when the franchise last won its opening match of an Indian Premier League season. Yes, back in 2012, MI, the five-time champions, were yet to get off the mark, with their best show being a runner-up finish in 2012. It took 14 long years, but MI, who went over a decade losing the first match of every season, finally broke the curse. They began the IPL 2026 with a sensational six-wicket win over three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma couldn't have asked for a better start (Sportz Asia)

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Rohit was at the forefront of MI’s rise as an IPL powerhouse, leading them to wins in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. But while they went over the finish lines and are on the lookout for a record-extending sixth title, the heartbreak of always losing the first match of the season lingered… until last night, when MI played a dominating brand of cricket and laid the burden to rest.

After the match, for Rohit, the star of the show who scored 78 off 38 and emerged as the top scorer, winning MI’s IPL 2026 opener was a huge monkey off his back. As Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani addressed the winning dressing room, presenting a badge to the Hitman, Rohit reflected on what it meant to finally break the jinx.