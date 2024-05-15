Sachin Tendulkar’s security guard shoots himself to death, investigations underway

A State Reserve Police Force jawan identified as Prakash Kapde, who has been assigned to protect legendary former cricketer and Bharat Ratna recipient Sachin Tendulkar, has allegedly shot himself to death in Jamner. Sources close to Tendulkar have confirmed the development to Hindustan Times; Kapde used his service gun to shoot himself in the neck during his visit to the hometown. The incident took place at 1:30 am, according to Kiran Shinde, the senior police inspector of Jamner. A member of Sachin Tendulkar's security has allegedly shot himself to death (AFP)

The motive behind the incident remains unclear so far, and investigations are underway to ascertain the reasons behind his actions. Kapde's remains have been sent for postmortem examination. Shinde stated that they are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide.

Mr. Shinde informed a news agency, “As per initial inquiries, he may have chosen the drastic action owing to certain private reasons, but we are still waiting for all the details of the probe.”

An accidental death report has been filed by the Jamner Police. Additional investigations are underway, including interviews with his relatives, coworkers, and other acquaintances.

Kapde was 39, and is survived by his elderly parents, wife, two young children, a brother, and other relatives.

Given the involvement of a jawan assigned to VVIP security, the SRPF is expected to launch an independent investigation into the matter.

Tendulkar currently with MI

Sachin Tendulkar is currently associated with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League; he was part of the dressing room during a few matches last month. He also provided Rohit Sharma with a special jersey when the latter reached 200 matches with Mumbai Indians.

Tendulkar's son, Arjun, is also on the MI roster but has yet to play a match for the side this year. The franchise, led by Hardik Pandya, faced a disastrous season this year, becoming the first to get eliminated from the playoff race last week.