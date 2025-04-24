Sachin Tendulkar turns 52: Yuvraj Singh leads cricket fraternity in birthday wishes

Considered to be the greatest cricketer of all time by many, Sachin Tendulkar turned 52 on Thursday (April 24). The Master Blaster was recently in action at the IML T20, where he captained India Masters to the title. Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his birthday on Thursday.(PTI)

The cricket fraternity and fans took to X to pass on their wishes to the 2011 World Cup winner. Meanwhile, even former teammates like Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh joined the bandwagon to wish Sachin on his birthday.

Taking to X, Harbhajan wrote, “Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. @sachin_rt “.

“Sachin paaji, you are not just a cricketing icon, but a true symbol of humility, dedication, and excellence. Your journey has inspired generations, not only on the pitch but off it as well — with your grace, integrity, and tireless commitment to sports and the society.

“On this special occasion, wishing you excellent health, joy, and continued success in all your endeavors”, he added.

Former CSK and India star Suresh Raina wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Master Blaster, @sachin_rt A legendary cricketer, an inspiration to millions, and a true icon in the world of sports. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, Sir! #SachinTendulkar #BirthdayWishes #CricketLegend”

Taking to X, Yuvraj wrote, “He was my childhood hero before he even knew my name. And then one day, I walked into a dressing room and saw him there. The Master himself. But what stayed with me wasn’t just his greatness. It was his grace. For all the centuries, the cheers, the weight of a billion hopes, he carried it all with the gentlest humility. Happy Birthday, Master. You didn’t just play the game. You taught us how to carry ourselves through it. Loads of love always. @sachin_rt”.

Here are the other wishes:

The holder of many world records, Sachin is the all-time highest run-scorer in both ODIs and Test cricket. He also has received the most Player of the Match awards in international cricket, and also the only batter tog et 100 international tons.