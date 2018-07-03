Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag have unique birthday wishes for Harbhajan Singh

Indian cricket team off-spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 38 on Tuesday. On this occasion, a number of cricketers from present and past took to Twitter to wish the Punjab cricketer, who has represented the country in 103 Tests and 236 ODIs so far.

A couple of birthday wishes that stood out came from his former teammates Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar’s cheeky tweet on Rahul Dravid entering ICC Hall of Fame

Sehwag, who has carved a niche for himself on social media with his witty and hilarious posts, came up with another gem to celebrate his former teammate’s birthday.

The chutney to our Bhajji and the life of all places, wishing @harbhajan_singh a very very Happy Birthday . Stay blessed ! pic.twitter.com/PP11TcTieT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2018

Sehwag’s former opening partner, Sachin Tendulkar, too shared a hilarious post, writing birthday wishes for the off-spinner in Tamil.

The use of Tamil language probably referred to Harbhajan’s association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Current India captain Virat Kohli also wished his teammate from England, dubbing him a champion bowler and an amazing human being.

VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif, Suresh Raina were among others who also paid tributes to Harbhajan on his birthday.

Wishing the champion bowler and an amazing human being @harbhajan_singh a very happy birthday. Keep inspiring and Have a good one Bhajju Pa. 😊#Turbanator #TopGuy #Legend — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 3, 2018

Wish you a very happy birthday Paji @harbhajan_singh 🎂🎂🎂

My big brother deserves nothing but the best! Wish you all the success and happiness! #HappyBirthdayBhajji pic.twitter.com/12NxpspXPZ — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 2, 2018

Many more happy returns of the day, @harbhajan_singh . May your life be filled with love, joy and goodness. A very Happy Birthday, Bhajji ! pic.twitter.com/3l8OT2JDNB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 3, 2018

Happy Birthday @harbhajan_singh . Wish you love, success and happiness! pic.twitter.com/hgOjZhFs8d — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 3, 2018

Here's wishing the very funny, very humorous @harbhajan_singh a very Happy Birthday... pic.twitter.com/rYPMy1bxHi — BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2018

May all your wishes and dreams come true, Bhajju pa @harbhajan_singh ! #HappyBirthdayBhajjupa — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) July 3, 2018

A member of India’s World Cup winning team in 2011 World Cup, Harbhajan was part of the CSK outfit that won this year’s IPL title.