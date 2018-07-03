 Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag have unique birthday wishes for Harbhajan Singh | cricket | Hindustan Times
Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag have unique birthday wishes for Harbhajan Singh

While Virender Sehwag referred to Harbhajan Singh as ‘The Chutney To Our Bhajji’, Sachin Tendulkar wrote a birthday wish in Tamil for his former India teammate.

cricket Updated: Jul 03, 2018 15:55 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Chennai Super Kings and India cricketer Harbhajan Singh turned 38 on Tuesday. (AFP)

Indian cricket team off-spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 38 on Tuesday. On this occasion, a number of cricketers from present and past took to Twitter to wish the Punjab cricketer, who has represented the country in 103 Tests and 236 ODIs so far.

A couple of birthday wishes that stood out came from his former teammates Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.

Sehwag, who has carved a niche for himself on social media with his witty and hilarious posts, came up with another gem to celebrate his former teammate’s birthday.

Sehwag’s former opening partner, Sachin Tendulkar, too shared a hilarious post, writing birthday wishes for the off-spinner in Tamil.

The use of Tamil language probably referred to Harbhajan’s association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Current India captain Virat Kohli also wished his teammate from England, dubbing him a champion bowler and an amazing human being.

VVS Laxman, Mohammad Kaif, Suresh Raina were among others who also paid tributes to Harbhajan on his birthday.

A member of India’s World Cup winning team in 2011 World Cup, Harbhajan was part of the CSK outfit that won this year’s IPL title.

