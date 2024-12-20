Sachin vs who? Tendulkar's 'No. 1' rival during first ODI peak got him out 4 times; it wasn't Pollock, McGrath or Akram

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as the greatest batter to ever play the game of cricket. With over 34,000 international runs, including a record 18,426 in ODIs, Tendulkar’s name is etched in cricketing history. His unparalleled consistency, elegance, and ability to perform under pressure made him the backbone of the Indian batting lineup for over two decades. Sachin Tendulkar during the 1996 World Cup(File)

However, it was in 1996, during one of the most defining years of his career, that Tendulkar achieved an incredible milestone: he became the first Indian cricketer to be ranked No. 1 in the ODI rankings.

By 1996, Tendulkar was at the height of his powers. He had already cemented his place as one of the world’s leading batters, but his exploits during the 1996 World Cup truly showcased his brilliance on the grandest stage. Even though India’s journey in the tournament ended in anti-climax, with a heartbreaking semi-final loss to Sri Lanka, Tendulkar was the undisputed star of the group stages.

His performances throughout the tournament were nothing short of spectacular – he had carried India’s batting line-up with remarkable consistency, top-scoring for India in four of their five group matches. These innings included two centuries and two half-centuries.

It was on February 29, 1996, after India had played in three group games of the tournament, that Tendulkar etched his name in the record books, becoming the first Indian cricketer to top the ICC ODI rankings.

The Road to No. 1

Tendulkar’s rise to the top saw some exceptional performances. The tournament began with India facing Kenya in what was expected to be a one-sided affair. Tendulkar was in sensational form, smashing an unbeaten 127 off 138 balls in a seven-wicket victory. His innings was a masterclass in timing, placement, and shot selection, and it set the tone for the rest of India’s campaign.

As India moved through the group stages, Tendulkar continued to shine. On February 21, 1996, he played a key role in India’s victory over the two-time World Cup champions, the West Indies. Despite a middle-order collapse, Tendulkar’s composed 70 off 91 balls guided India in a crucial 176-run chase, ensuring that the team stayed on course for a strong finish in the group.

India then faced Australia on February 26, 1996, at Tendulkar's home ground – the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In a tightly contested match, he played a stunning knock of 90 runs off just 84 balls, keeping India in the hunt against a formidable Australian attack.

Despite Tendulkar’s heroics, India lost the match by just eight runs, But it was in this very game that Tendulkar achieved the extraordinary: a day after the match, the ODI rankings were updated, and Tendulkar, with 850 rating points, had surpassed West Indies legend Brian Lara, who had 845 points, to claim the No. 1 spot.

The bowlers of the era: A star-studded top-5

When Tendulkar reached No. 1 in February 1996, he did so in a highly competitive era for ODI cricket, where the rankings were dominated by some of the best bowlers in history. The top-5 bowlers in the world at the time were a star-studded list, filled with cricketing giants left an unforgettable mark on the game.

At No. 1 in the bowling rankings was Shane Warne, one of Australia’s greatest spinners and a key player in their journey to the 1996 World Cup final. Warne, known for his guile, spin, and ability to turn a match with his leg breaks, had taken 12 wickets in the tournament, showcasing his immense impact in the 50-over format.

His rivalry with Tendulkar, particularly in the 1990s, was one of the defining aspects of their careers. Warne’s artistry with the ball made him a constant challenge for Tendulkar, who often had to counter his wizardry with his own brilliance. In ODIs, the duo has faced off in 29 matches, with Warne dismissing the India great on four occasions.

In second place was Wasim Akram, the legendary left-arm pacer from Pakistan, whose swing bowling had terrorized batters around the world. Akram was a key player in Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning campaign and remained one of the most lethal bowlers in world cricket.

Akram and Tendulkar had shared many memorable encounters; in fact, Tendulkar made his international debut in 1989 against a Pakistan side which featured Akram. Their battles were always fiercely contested.

In third place was Paul Reiffel from New Zealand, and fourth on the list was Curtly Ambrose, the tall, menacing West Indian fast bowler, who was known for his precision and his ability to bowl the most challenging spells.

Ambrose’s battles with some of the world’s best batters were legendary, and he was feared for his ability to extract bounce and movement from any surface. At No. 5 was Tendulkar’s teammate Anil Kumble, India’s highest wicket-taker in the 1996 World Cup.

When Tendulkar surpassed Brian Lara to claim the No. 1 ranking, it was a significant moment in the history of Indian cricket. Not only did it cement his status as the best ODI batsman in the world, but it also marked a new chapter in his journey, one where he would go on to achieve even greater feats in the years to come. His record of over 18,000 ODI runs remains unmatched, and it was only in 2023 – 11 years after Tendulkar's retirement – when Virat Kohli surpassed his centuries record (49) in the format.