Safe and secure: Captaincy the Shubman Gill style

Mumbai: During the 15-minute press conference on the eve of India’s departure for the five-Test series in England. Shubman Gill, in his official capacity as India Test captain, showed why the selectors are backing him to win the dressing room with poise and substance. Indian cricket test team captain Shubman Gill address a pre-departure press conference ahead of India tour to England at the Board of Control for Cricket headquarters in Mumbai, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (AP)

There was none of the casual humour of Rohit Sharma or the brazenness of Virat Kohli.Instead, there was an understated calm. It is this mix of balance and potential that has earned him the job.

“My style of captaincy will be my own; it will develop with experience,” Gill said on Thursday at the BCCI headquarters.“Like Rohit bhai, I want to make the players feel safe, comfort them, and build strong bonds. Players need to feel secure, only then can they give 100 percent.”

Gill has had time to think of the challenges that lie ahead. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, one understands, had told him about the impending responsibility before the announcement was made.

“When I came to know about the Test captaincy, I was overwhelmed by the honour and the opportunity. It is a big responsibility, and I’m looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

Gill departed for England on the wee hours of Friday to lead a squad of eighteen sans the now retired Rohit and Virat. That’s a squad missing experience worth 190 Test matches or, as the national selectors seem to think, two opportunities for India’s strong bench strength to grab.

“These were two big players who had won so many matches for India. It is difficult to fill their shoes,” said Gill. “But the pressure is no different. We have a mix of experience and youth.”

If the uncapped Sai Sudharsan is the youth, comeback man Karun Nair comes with experience. Following his double hundred in the first tour match in England, Nair has already made a strong case for inclusion in the playing 11. If he plays, his batting position would depend heavily on where Gill wants to bat; whether it is at No.3 as he has been batting of late, or No.4. Gill was non-committal, suggesting the decision was yet to be made.

“We will not judge someone (Karun) by one or two Tests. You guys can. We won’t,” said Gambhir, seated besides Gill, and at his combative best. “I think if someone has scored heaps of runs, he will be given a good run at this level as well.”

Wearing their new navy-blue travel jersey, the jeans clad Gill-Gautam Gambhir combine posed like a brotherly pair that will have to trust each other during a tour that usually throws up plenty of challenges for India.

Before Gill, Gambhir worked with Rohit Sharma for the home Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand as well as the Test tour in Australia. With Rohit’s form on the decline, and their contrasting striking styles of working, the duo couldn’t produce results.

Think of past captain-coach duos... Kohli and Ravi Shastri were both belligerent. Rohit and Rahul Dravid were measured and believed in attention to detail. Will Gill and Gambhir be fire and ice? Their 15 minutes together on Thursday clearly showed who the fiery one was.

“I am always under pressure. Irrespective of whether we got the results or not,” Gambhir replied when asked about his poor run of Test results as coach. “If you had asked me this question after winning the Champions Trophy, I would have said the same. As a coach, you always want the results.”

Only three Tests for Bumrah?

Gill and Gambhir will be chasing results in England with prior knowledge that their leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah won’t be able to play all five Test matches.

“We haven’t taken that call, which three games is he going to play,” Gambhir said, giving away Bumrah’s role will be limited. “We are going to have a discussion with him. A lot will depend on the results of the series and where the series is heading. That is something which I am sure he is very well aware of as well and that is important.”

While a lot of the focus is on India’s inexperienced batters, the new Indian think tank would have noticed England’s pace attack is even more lightweight. Perhaps that’s where the series could be decided.

Gill will also have to account for Ben Stokes’ disruptive tactics. England will constantly push for a result -- that will be the danger as well as the opportunity for India.

“They play with intent and aggression. It’s a great challenge, but if we’re proactive with our plans, we can put them on the back foot,” said Gill. It was one occasion where the young captain figuratively stepped out of the crease. In Old Blighty, Gill will have to choose these moments with care.