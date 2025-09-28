Sahibzada Farhan erupts in fury, thuds bat to ground after Varun Chakaravarthy halts Pakistan’s flying start in Asia Cup

Sahibzada Farhan is emerging as India’s latest nemesis. He troubled the team with a half century in the Super Four clash where he scored a half-century and set the stage for a competitive total for Pakistan. Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan.(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

Now that two teams are playing against each other in the final of the Asia Cup 2025. Farhan played a great knock once more setting a strong platform for his team. Asked to bat first, Pakistan needed a strong start from their openers and the right handed batter took the onus on himself to provide that.

Sahibzada Farhan dismissed after a brilliant half-century

After the initial few deliveries, Farhan started taking on the Indian bowlers and started tilting the momentum of the game. He played a sparkling knock of 57 runs from 38 deliveries with four fours and three sixes in his innings while maintaining a strike rate of 150. He was looking all settled for a big knock and taking the game away from the Men in Blue. However, much to the frustration of the batter himself, the Pakistan cricket fans and the management he was dismissed by Varun Chakaravarthy at the wrong juncture in the game.

Farhan looked visibly frustrated after the dismissal and banged his bat expressing his anger on himself. This showed that he wanted to continue and play big for his team on the big night.

Notably, Farhan’s wicket came on the fourth delivery of the 10th over after the opening duo had established a partnership of 84 runs. It was a back of a length delivery at the stumps and a googly that turned back into the batter. Farhan rocked back and tried to pull it but was caught at deep mid-wicket by Tilak Varma.

Pakistan keen to turn the script around in their third attempt

Pakistan have the base and will be looking to post a total beyond 180 runs to put India under pressure. They have faced humiliating defeats against India in the first two matches of the tournament. While in the league stage game, India restricted them for a paltry total and chased it down easily, in the Super Four stage, they fought harder, however ultimately ended up on the wrong side of the result.

Salman Ali Agha will hope that his team turn to be third time lucky and lucky on the night that matters the most. Pakistan are chasing their third Asia Cup title and will be looking to prevent India from winning their ninth.