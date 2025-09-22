Sahibzada Farhan shows no remorse despite provocative ‘gunfire’ celebration against India: ‘Don’t care’

Pakistan opening batter Sahibzada Farhan showed no remorse, saying he doesn't "care about what people think" about his gun celebration that he brought out after scoring a fifty in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s match against India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The right-handed batter has four half-centuries to his name in T20Is, but for the first time in his career, he brought out the gun celebration, raising quite a few eyebrows. Sahibzada Farhan shows no remorse for his gun celebration. (Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

Farhan hit a six off the bowling of Axar Patel in the 10th over, bringing up the milestone for himself. It was then that he held his bat like a gun, firing shots in the air. The celebration has been viewed as provocative on social media after what happened earlier this year in Pahalgam, where 26 people were gunned down by terrorists.

Ahead of the Super 4s match against Sri Lanka, Farhan was asked about the celebration, and he said that it was something "he did in the moment."

The 29-year-old stressed that he doesn't care what people think about his antics on the field and that they can assume whatever they want to.

"That celebration was just a moment at that time. I do not do a lot of celebrations after scoring 50. But, it suddenly came to my mind that let's do a celebration today. I did that. I don't know how people will take it. I don't care about that," Farhan told reporters.

"And the rest, you know, you should play aggressive cricket wherever you play. It is not necessary that it is India. You should play aggressive cricket against every team, like we played today,” he added.

Clashes on the field

Tempers flared between the two teams during Sunday's Super 4s match, as Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill engaged in a war of words with Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Abhishek was constantly sledged by Shaheen and Haris. However, the left-hander let his bat do all the talking as he smashed 74 runs off 39 balls, helping India chase down the total of 172 with six wickets in hand and seven balls to spare.

Gill also chipped in with a knock of 47, and the two batters from Punjab formed an opening stand of more than 100 runs.

Earlier, Pakistan posted 171/5 in the 20 overs after being put into bat. Farhan was the top scorer for the side with a knock of 58 off 45 balls. The score could have been lower had India not dropped four catches in the field.

