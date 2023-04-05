'He's ready for bigger challenges': Gavaskar makes gargantuan claim after Hardik's 'might play for India' remark

The Gujarat Titans continued from where they left previous season, as the side registered its second win in as many matches in the 2023 Indian Premier League on Tuesday when they defeated Delhi Capitals. The Titans hardly broke sweat as they cruised to a six-wicket win over the Capitals, chasing a 164-run target with 11 balls remaining in the innings. After both openers – Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha – departed in the Powerplay and even captain Hardik Pandya could only last four balls, batter Sai Sudharsan (62*) held one end and produced brilliant partnerships with Vijay Shankar (29) and David Miller (31*), eventually steering the Titans to win. GT players in action vs DC(IPL)

Sudharsan was brought into the Titans XI in the side's first match as an ‘impact player’ after Kane Williamson suffered a knee injury (that eventually ruled the New Zealand star out of the season). The 21-year-old Sudharsan, who represents Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, had been part of the GT squad in their maiden season last year as well. Following his impressive performance against the Capitals on Tuesday, Sudharsan was lauded by fans and former cricketers alike, and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar made a big claim on the youngster.

Gavaskar was impressed with the way Sudharsan built his innings, and stated that the youngster is ready for “bigger challenges.”

“He looked very composed all through his innings. He was watchful at the start and gave Anrich Nortje the respect and when his eyes were set, he played his shots against Nortje. He played smart cricket. With this performance, he's shown that he is ready for bigger challenges,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“But he should tell himself that he needs to replicate such performances more often. He still needs to take those steps to reach to that top level but he's got all the makings of being a great player. His temperament is good. He's also an outstanding fielder, which is a big plus,” he further added.

With two wins in as many matches, Titans sit on the top of the table and will return to action on April 9 when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.

