Sai Sudharsan stops midway, turns back to give Ben Duckett a mouthful, Harry Brook tells him to go away

Things keep getting intense in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. In the final few minutes of the second day of the fifth and final Test between India and England, Sai Sudharsan and Ben Duckett engaged in an intense confrontation after the former lost his wicket off the bowling of Gut Atkinson. The left-handed batter was adjudged leg-before wicket by the on-field umpire Ahsan Raza, and after discussing with the non-striker Yashasvi Jaiswal, the young left-handed opener went for a review. Sai Sudharsan and Ben Duckett were involved in a war of words after the former lost his wicket(Action Images via Reuters)

However, the replays showed three reds, and Sai Sudharsan had to walk back after scoring just 11 runs off 29 balls. The good-length delivery angled into the middle and leg stump. The ball kept low, and Sudharsan was unable to get his bat down in time.

Sudharsan walked back after seeing the replays on the big screen, but he returned to the middle to have a word or two with Ben Duckett, who seemingly provoked him. The duo exchanged words before Harry Brook came in to mediate and separate the two players.

England's stand-in captain, Ollie Pope, also came charging in to separate Duckett and Sai Sudharsan. This episode adds to the on-field spice between the England and India players.

On Day 2, Joe Root was involved in a heated exchange with Prasidh Krishna. KL Rahul heard a mouthful from on-field umpire Kumar Dharmasena after he stood up for his teammate.

Earlier, Akash Deep also gave a send-off to Ben Duckett after he placed his hand around the left-handed batter's shoulder after taking his wicket.

Oval Test hangs in the balance

At stumps on Day 2, India's score read 75/2 with the visitors leading by 52 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep are unbeaten on 51 and 4, respectively.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna scalped four wickets each as India bundled out England for 245. The hosts took a lead of 23 runs owing to half-centuries by Zak Crawley and Harry Brook.

England won the toss in the Oval Test and decided to bowl first. India posted 224 runs in the first innings after Karun Nair slammed his maiden Test half-century. Gus Atkinson returned with five wickets for the hosts, who are leading the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1.