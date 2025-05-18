Sai Sudharsan tears DC attack to shreds with sensational ton, reclaims Orange Cap as GT qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs

Gujarat Titans' opening batter Sai Sudharsan slammed his second Indian Premier League (IPL) century as he went past the three-figure mark against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The left-hander brought up the milestone off just 56 balls off the bowling of Kuldeep Yadav in the 18th over of the game. This knock helped Gujarat Titans win the contest against Delhi Capitals by 10 wickets and qualify for the playoffs. Gujarat Titans' opening batter, Sai Sudharsan, slammed his second Indian Premier League (IPL) century.(PTI)

Sudharsan put on an unbeaten stand of 205 runs for the opening wicket with Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill as the visitors registered an emphatic ten-wicket win with six balls to spare. In the end, Sudharsan and Gill remained unbeaten on 108 and 93 respectively.

The duo did not break a sweat as Gujarat Titans cruised past the finishing line. The Delhi Capitals bowlers were in for a hard time as the likes of T Natarajan, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel were served severe punishment.

As a result of this unbeaten knock, Sai Sudharsan also reclaimed the Orange Cap from Rajasthan Royals' opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. In the leading run-getters list, Shubman Gill has now risen to the second spot.

Sudharsan has scored 617 runs in 12 matches so far while Shubman Gill has registered 601 runs in as many games.

Earlier, Sudharsan had slammed his maiden IPL century last season when he brought up the milestone against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium. During the course of this particular innings, the southpaw also became the fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in the IPL.

Gujarat Titans qualify for playoffs

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had posted 199/3 in the allotted twenty overs after being asked to bat first. KL Rahul played an unbeaten 112-run knock of 65 balls with the help of 14 fours and 4 sixes to help Delhi post more than 190 runs on the board.

For Gujarat Titans, Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna scalped one wicket each.

With this win, the Gujarat Titans qualified for the playoffs. The 2022 champions are currently at the top of the standings. This GT victory also sealed a playoff berth for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Gujarat Titans will next play Lucknow Super Giants on May 22 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, while Delhi Capitals will play Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, May 21.

Delhi Capitals now need to win their remaining two matches to have any chance of making it to the playoffs. The fight is now between Delhi, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants for just one spot in the playoffs.