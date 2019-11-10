Sam Billings emulates MS Dhoni to dismiss Ross Taylor in 5th England vs New Zealand T20I - Watch

cricket

It was a series decider, it went down to the wire, it was England and New Zealand and it had to be a super over and this time, England were more convincing in winning it. Eoin Morgan and company won the match and clinched the series in good measure.

There were plenty of highlights in the game and one such moment came when Sam Billings ran Ross Taylor out, and the modus operandi reminded everyone of a certain MS Dhoni. It was a rain-curtailed match and the hosts got off to a smashing start courtesy openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro as they raced along to 83 runs for the first wicket. Tim Seifert then smoked 39 off 16 balls to help New Zealand post a strong total of 146/5 in their quota of 11 overs.

However, England too were strong in their response and Chris Jordan played a cameo in the final over to drag the match to a super over. Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow took England to 18 runs off the Super Over and then Jordan held his nerve perfectly to stop New Zealand on 8 runs to win the game and claim the series 3-2.

Speaking at the end of the match, Eoin Morgan expressed his delight with the new players standing tall and taking their chances.

“Delighted, surprised that we got a game with the weather around today. We made changes to the squad and happy that the guys took their chances around. At the half-way stage, we knew we could chase down the total, needed one or two batsmen to go and have some fun. We always seem to be playing for the (Superovers). It’s great fun, but it also brings in plenty of action,” Morgan said after the match.