Sam Curran replaces brother Tom Curran in England squad for India ODI series

All-rounder Sam Curran replaced his injured brother Tom in England’s ODI squad today for the series against India starting July 12.

Tom has been forced out due to a side strain and will not competing in the T20 International series either. The three-match series in the shortest format starts today in Manchester.

READ | India cricket coach Ravi Shastri aims to author turnaround story

“Tom will now commence his rehabilitation programme at the Oval under the supervision of Surrey and England’s medical teams,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Batsman Dawid Malan has replaced him for today’s game.

READ | Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur’s graduation degree fake

The 20-year-old Sam has played just one Test and one ODI for England so far.

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood.