Sam Konstas in, Nathan McSweeney dropped, new pacers added as Australia make wholesale changes to Test squad

Australia named a 15-member squad for the remaining two Tests against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Opening batter Nathan McSweeney who managed just 72 runs in the first three Tests has been dropped from the squad. Sam Konstas, 19, who smashed a hundred in the pink-ball practice game against India in Canberra, has earned his maiden call-up into the national Test side. Australian Prime Minister XI's Sam Konstas runs between the wickets during the tour cricket match. (Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP) (AFP)

For the Tests in Melbourne and Sydney, Sean Abbott, Jhye Richardson and Beau Webster have also been named in Australia's squad.

Josh Hazlewood, who suffered an injury on Day 4 of the Gabba Test, has been ruled out of the entire series.

“The squad provides options as to how we structure the XI for the final two Tests of the series," Chair of Selectors George Bailey in an official statement.

“Sam gets a call up to the Test squad for the first time. His style of batting offers a point of difference and we look forward to watching his game develop further. We remain confident Nathan has the ability and temperament to succeed at Test level in the future. It was a difficult decision to leave him out," he added.

'Challenge for top-order batters'

Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne have not been among the runs in the first three Tests against India and the trio have been found wanting against Jasprit Bumrah.

Bailey admitted to the top-order not firing and then feeling the need to include Sam Konstas in the squad.

"It has clearly been a challenge at the top of the order for batters throughout the series and we want to provide the option of a different line up for the next two matches," said Bailey.

“In the absence of Josh Hazlewood, Jhye provides further options in the fast bowling space. It has been pleasing to see his successful return throughout the early part of the domestic summer," he added.

The Gabba Test between Australia and India recently ended as a draw after rain played spoilsport on all the days, barring the second day.

The five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy currently stands on level terms. India had won the opening contest in Perth and hosts Australia then bounced back strongly in Adelaide.

If India are to win the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, the visitors will retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, even if Australia end up gaining a victory in Sydney.

Australia squad for last two Tests against India: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Beau Webster, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson, Alex Carey, Scott Boland, and Josh Inglis.