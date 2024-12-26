Sam Konstas leaves brother dumbfounded with audacious ramp shots against Jasprit Bumrah: ‘Played with straight bat’

Sam Konstas hogged the spotlight on his Australia debut in Melbourne, as he terrorised Indian bowlers on Day 1 of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test match on Thursday. Only 19-years-old, Konstas had an attacking plan for his introduction to international cricket, and executed it to perfection. His ramp shots, in particular, caught everyone’s attention considering the risk behind it. Australian batsman Sam Konstas plays a ramp shot on the first day of the fourth cricket Test match.(AFP)

He pulled off a reverse ramp shot over the slip region for a six, and then followed it with a similar shot three deliveries later, making it 14 runs off Jasprit Bumrah’s fourth over.

Jasprit Bumrah’s sixth over saw him leak 18 runs, with Konstas slamming a six to mid-wicket. Konstas eventually lost his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja, which put an end to his quick-fire blitz. He smacked 60 off 65 balls, packed with six fours and two maximums, at a strike rate of 92.31.

Sam Konstas leaves elder brother puzzled

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Konstas’ elder brother Billy revealed that his ramp shots in Melbourne left him puzzled, as they never practised it at home. “We had an automatic keeper at home, so there was no ramping in the backyard,” Billy said.

“He always played with a straight bat and always in the V, so I don’t know where he has got the ramps from.

“We would prepare a full five day Test series and pretend we were in the Ashes and we would pretend to be one of our favourite players. I would be bowling to Sam for six or seven hours and I could not get him out.

“Then we would have grandmother’s feast for lunch and the few overs after lunch were a bit dodgy. But there was no ramping,” he added.

Konstas’s opening act put Australia in the driving seat, and opener Usman Khawaja more time to settle into the match. Khawaja registered 57 off 121 balls, before losing his wicket to Bumrah. Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne got 72 off 145 deliveries. Australia posted 311/6 at Stumps, with Steve Smith (68*) and Pat Cummins (8*) remaining unbeaten.