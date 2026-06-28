Sana Mir hits out after sexist remarks at Pakistan women's team get unbearable post T20 World Cup debacle

The Pakistan women's team, led by Fatima Sana, won just one game in the Women's T20 World Cup and crashed out of the tournament, failing to reach the semi-finals. There is plenty of criticism directed at the players for their below-par performance and for not being able to challenge the big teams like India, Australia and South Africa in Group A. While much of the criticism is warranted, there is a certain section that continues to make sexist remarks towards the players, and these unsavoury remarks have now caught the attention of Sana Mir, the former Pakistan captain. Sana Mir hits out at sexist comments. (X/@mir_sana05)

Mir took to Instagram to share a video, condemning the personal abuse, saying women cricketers are judged more harshly as compared to the male counterparts. She also urged fans to offer constructive criticism rather than targeting players based on gender.

"The thing that pains me the most right now is our mindset. When we discuss women, it's about the perspective we adopt, the way we talk about them, and the extent to which we try to break their confidence whenever they make a mistake. Unless we change this mindset, we as a society will never move forward,” Mir said in a video on Instagram.

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“Some people did support us, but what we've mostly seen is players being bashed. More importantly, they're being targeted because they're women. Haven't our men's teams lost World Cups? Haven't their performances gone up and down as well? Yet when it comes to women, the conversation shifts to feminism and all sorts of stereotypes about how women behave,” she added.