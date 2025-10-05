Sana Mir remains in commentary panel for India-Pakistan Women's World Cup tie despite 'Azad Kashmir' remark

Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir remained part of the commentary panel for the blockbuster Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, despite coming under heavy criticism for her on-air statement referring to “Azad Kashmir”. India take on Pakistan in their second league game in the ICC tournament. Sana Mir before start of India-Pakistan Women's World Cup match

The incident happened during Pakistan's tournament opener at the same venue against Bangladesh last Thursday, when Mir, while talking about batter Natalia Pervaiz's background, said: “…captaining a very young side. Yes, they have won the qualifiers, but a lot of these players are new. Natalia, who comes from Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, plays in Lahore a lot cricket. She has to come to Lahore to play most of her cricket there."

The statement was strongly criticised on the internet, with social media users urging the ICC to remove Mir from the commentary panel over politicising the broadcast. However, the veteran cricketer issued a clarification on her statement, saying that it was exaggerated beyond its actual significance.

Taking to X, she wrote: "It's unfortunate how things are being blown out of proportion and people in sports are being subjected to unnecessary pressure. It is sad that this requires an explanation at public level.

"My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced of coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey. It is part of the story telling we do as commentators as where the players come from. I did that today for two other players coming from other regions, too. Please don’t politicise it. As a commentator on the World Feed, we are meant to focus on the sport, teams, and players, highlighting inspiring stories of grit and perseverance. There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments.

"I am also attaching the screenshot of where I research most of my players from, whether from Pakistan or any other country. I realise that they have changed it by now, but this is what I was referring to."

Despite public scrutiny, Sana Mir was retained on commentary for Pakistan’s second game, against India. While she did not appear on Star Sports, India’s official Women’s World Cup broadcaster, a screenshot of her on the broadcast went viral. It was for a Pakistan channel, indicating she was part of the world feed panel. In the image, she is seen discussing the match right after the toss, alongside former India captain Mithali Raj.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. India made one change - Renuka Thakur in for Amanjot.