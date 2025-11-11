Sanath Jayasuriya can’t keep calm, erupts in dugout as Wanindu Hasaranga stuns Babar Azam with ripper in Rawalpindi

Babar Azam's barren run continued, and there is no end to his misery in international cricket. More than two years have passed since Babar's last century for Pakistan. The former Pakistan captain has a formidable record against Sri Lanka, and hence expectations were high for him to come good in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. However, the fans were left disappointed as the right-hander walked back to the hut after scoring just 29. Wanindu Hasaranga produced a ripper to get the better of Babar Azam(Screengrabs - X)

The 31-year-old lasted just 51 balls in the middle, and he was outfoxed by Wanindu Hasaranga in the 24th over of the innings. The delivery landed outside off, drawing Babar forward. The ball then spun viciously to beat the inside edge and hit the top of the off-stump.

As soon as the delivery rattled the stumps, Babar looked stunned and sported a perplexed face. Sri Lanka coach Sanath Jayasuriya was unable to hold back his excitement as he fist-pumped in the dugout. Hasaranga also brought out his trademark celebration to send Babar back to the hut.

"Another wrong one. That has been his wicket-taking delivery. Look at the gap between the bat and the pad of Babar. Decieved and bowled him. Massive scalp," said commentator Roshan Abeysinghe as he described the dismissal.

Earlier, Babar failed to get going in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, scoring 7, 11, and 27. The former Pakistan captain's last century came in August 2023 in the Asia Cup against Nepal. Ever since then, Babar is yet to score an international ton for Pakistan.

Sri Lanka win the toss in Rawalpindi

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and opted to bowl first against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Abrar Ahmed was unwell, hence the Pakistan management named Naseem Shah in his place in the playing XI.

Pakistan entered the contest against Sri Lanka on the back of a 2-1 series win against South Africa. The series against the Proteas marked Shaheen's first assignment as the ODI captain.

Recently, Babar had also made a comeback to Pakistan's T20I side for the series against South Africa, which the hosts won under the captaincy of Salman Ali Agha.