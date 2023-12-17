Sanjay Manjrekar's crucial advice for KL Rahul as India meet SA in 1st ODI: 'You would not want to change...'

Sanjay Manjrekar shared his views about KL Rahul's batting position(AFP-Getty Images)

Moving on from the One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023 heartbreak, Team India has returned to the 50-over format for the three-match series against the Proteas in South Africa on Sunday. Under the leadership of versatile batter KL Rahul, India locked horns with Aiden Markram's South Africa in the series opener at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. In the build-up to the first ODI of the three-match series, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that Rahul should continue to lead India's middle-order against the hosts.

Returning to the Indian side for the series opener against South Africa in the ODIs, Rahul will aim to cement his role in the Test and T20I squads of the Asian giants in the T20 World Cup year. India will play a two-match Test series against the hosts after the three ODIs. The wicketkeeper-batter is leading the Indian side in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Rahul was Team India's No.1 choice for the Men In Blue in Asia Cup and ICC World Cup campaigns.

'You would not want to change KL Rahul's position'

"You would not want to change KL Rahul's position in the batting order. He has done superbly at No. 5 since the Asia Cup and then in the World Cup 2023. KL Rahul has all the abilities to be a consistent No. 5 and I think that's how the team management will go," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo ahead of the 1st ODI between India and South Africa.

Speaking to reporters in the build-up to the 1st ODI against the hosts, Rahul said that he will be keeping wickets and batting in the middle-order for the visitors. The stand-in captain also asserted that he would be happy to keep wickets in Test matches when skipper Rohit and former captain Virat Kohli join the squad for the ICC World Test Championship.

What Rahul said about doing new roles

"I've always been open to doing new roles and accepting whatever role the team wants me to perform. So I'm happy to do whatever the management, coach and captain ask of me. If that's the role the team sees me in, I'm happy to do that. I want to play for the country, I want to play as many games as I can," Rahul added.