Sanjay Manjrekar lambasts ‘silly’ India for not shaking hands with Pakistan: ‘Unbecoming of a nation like ours’

“This ‘no shaking hands’ is such a silly thing that India has started. It’s unbecoming of a nation like ours. Either play properly within the spirit of the game or don’t play at all,” Manjrekar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He said that the current stance of not exchanging customary greetings with the opponent is “unbecoming of a nation like India's.” He also had some advice for the current side, saying one should play the game in the right spirit and, if that's not possible, one shouldn't play at all.

The matches in the Asia Cup were played after the Pahalgam terror attack, and Operation Sindoor, and hence the tempers flared between players from both teams. However, ahead of the T20 World Cup fixture, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar lambasted the current Indian lineup led by Suryakumar for taking the stance of not shaking hands.

The T20 World Cup Group A match between India and Pakistan is just hours away from commencing at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The question everyone is asking is whether there will be a greeting exchange between Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha at the toss. It needs to be seen whether the two players shake hands. The two teams had recently met three times in the Asia Cup 2025, and the tournament was marred by bad blood between India and Pakistan. It all started with the Indian players refusing to shake hands with their opponents.

On Saturday, on the eve of the game against Pakistan, India captain Suryakumar was asked whether the status quo would remain on Sunday regarding handshakes. Answering the question, he replied, “You will see in 24 hours. Wait for 24 hours. Eat well, sleep well, we will see tomorrow.”

On the other hand, Pakistan skipper Agha said that it all depends on what India decides to do, and he also emphasised the need to play the sport in the right spirit.

When asked whether his team would shake hands if India offered it, Agha said, “We will see that tomorrow.”

Pakistan's U-turn Earlier, the Pakistan Government announced a boycott of the India game in the World Cup to show solidarity with Bangladesh after it was ousted from the tournament for refusing to travel to India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) alleged that the BCCI was bullying smaller teams and that the ICC was unfair to Bangladesh. The Pakistan Government then made a U-turn after the ICC confirmed that no sanctions would be imposed for not travelling to India for the 20-team tournament.