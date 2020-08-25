Sanjay Manjrekar weighs in on ‘Mankading’, says he agrees ‘100%’ with Dinesh Karthik’s views

cricket

Aug 25, 2020

As the build-up continues towards the much anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts from September 19th in the UAE, one of the most hotly debated topics, apart from that of the teams reaching UAE, is that of ‘Mankading’. In IPL’s last season, a big controversy broke out after Kings XI Punjab’s Ravichandran Ashwin ‘mankaded’ Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler.

Opinions were divided as some thought it was within the rules of cricket and that is why it’s allowed, while many felt it was against the ‘spirit of the game’. The issue came into the limelight recently as Delhi Capitals’ coach Ricky Ponting said he would ask his team, which includes Ashwin, who was traded to DC, not to use this mode of dismissal.

Ashwin has given his take on the issue and so has Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik. Karthik in a conversation with Cricketnext gave his opinion on the issue.

“There are two issues I have with this ‘Mankad’ run out. First is the implementation of it. Second is the name ‘Mankad’ run out,” he said.

“First let’s come down to the implementation. All the way from Don Bradman to Sunil Gavaskar, everyone has said it’s completely within the rules. The ICC and MCC have also taken a stand that it is okay. So I don’t see the reason why bowlers or any team that does it is looked at in a negative way.

“Two, the name of it. The person who did it first time was Vinoo Mankad. Interestingly, he was alert enough to do that dismissal. But more importantly, nobody remembers the batsman who got run out. It was Bill Brown.

“If Mankad was the first person who did that run out, Bill Brown was the first person who got run out for being silly and walking out of the crease. Why is it that people remember Mankad and not Brown? Why can’t it be called anything to do with Bill Brown? He (Mankad) followed the rules and did it.

“He (Brown) was even given a warning. Giving a warning to the batter is accepted as spirit of cricket. But I don’t see a bowler tactically giving a warning to get a batsman bowled or caught, why should a warning be given for a run out?

“The ICC and MCC call it a run out. So the name Mankad shouldn’t be used in a negative connotation,” the KKR captain opined.

He then took to Twitter and asked the likes of eminent cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle and former India batsman and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for their views on the issue.

Manjrekar responded by stating, “Agree 100%. Also, let’s start a trend of looking at batsmen leaving the crease before ball is released in a negative way.

Best one on *Mankading was a story that Chappelli told us about Bill O Reilly. Reilly was asked if he ever Mankaded anyone. Reilly said "When I bowled, no non-striker was so keen to get to the other end!"



This definitely isn’t the last that we have heard on the issue. It will be interesting to see if Ashwin or any other bowler employs the tactic during this season of the IPL or not.