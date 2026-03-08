Sanju Samson bent India's biggest T20 World Cup nights to his will: From bench to topping the run charts

He followed that with 89 off 42 against England in the semi-final, an innings built on pure authority. Then, in the final against New Zealand, he made 89 again, this time off 46 balls, as India turned the title clash into an assault. Three innings. Three fifty-plus scores. Three matches in which the stakes were either survival or silverware.

The turning point came when India’s room for error vanished. Against West Indies in a virtual knockout Super 8 game, Samson produced an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls and carried India through a chase of 196 with four deliveries to spare. It was not merely a good innings under pressure. It was the knock that reopened the tournament for him.

India did not begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with Sanju Samson at the centre of the script. He came into the tournament after a poor run in the New Zealand series, where he managed 10, 6, 0, 24 and 6, and the sense around him was that India needed to take him out of the immediate pressure cycle. That is what gives his tournament arc such force. Samson did not simply regain touch. He returned to relevance and then made the campaign's biggest nights his own.

That sequence is the heart of the story. Across the West Indies game, the semi-final and the final, Sanju Samson scored 275 runs off 138 balls at a strike rate of 199.27. That is elite production in any stretch. In the sharpest stretch of a World Cup, it becomes defining.

What makes it even more striking is how he scored those runs. Samson hit 25 fours and 19 sixes across the three innings. That means 214 of his 275 runs came in boundaries alone. In percentage terms, 77.8% of his runs in that phase came in fours and sixes. This was not a story of careful rebuilding. This was high-pressure batting at full volume.

He did not just score runs, he owned the stages that decide trophies Each innings had a different function, and that is what makes the run feel complete. The West Indies knock was the recovery act, the innings that dragged him back into the centre of India’s campaign. The semi-final against England was the burst of dominance: 89 off 42, with 8 fours and 7 sixes, at a strike rate of 211.90. The final against New Zealand was the assertion of control: 89 off 46, with 5 fours and 8 sixes, at 193.47, plus a 105-run stand off 47 balls with Ishan Kishan after Abhishek Sharma’s early charge.

There is a crucial difference between tournament runs and tournament-defining runs. Plenty of batters compile numbers across group games and inflate their average. Samson’s best work came when India could least afford silence from one of their senior batters. The West Indies game threatened to end the campaign. The semi-final carried a place in the final. The final carried the trophy. In every one of them, Samson was central to the result.

That is why the comeback narrative lands so strongly. He did not force his way back through low-pressure accumulation. He forced his way back by becoming India’s most destructive batter on the nights that shaped the campaign.

