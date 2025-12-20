Sanju Samson breaks silence on losing opening spot to Shubman Gill: 'Aise sawaal nahi puchne chahiye yaar'

Right-handed batter Sanju Samson finally made his way back into India's T20I playing XI, but it only happened due to the toe injury sustained by Shubman Gill on the eve of the fourth game of the five-match series in Lucknow. The batter from Kerala played a 37-run knock off 22 balls, and he once again showed the world what he can do at the top if given a chance. After India's 30-run win in the final game in Ahmedabad, Samson finally broke his silence on losing the opening spot to Gill, saying he has a good relationship with the coach and captain and understands what they are trying to do. Sanju Samson scored 37 runs off 22 balls in the fifth T20I against South Africa.(AFP)

Earlier this year, Shubman Gill made a comeback to India's T20I lineup as the vice-captain, resulting in Samson shifting down the order. Eventually, the 31-year-old was dropped from the playing XI after runs didn't come in the middle order.

However, Gill himself hasn't set the stage on fire while opening, as he hasn't registered a single fifty ever since his comeback in the Asia Cup. In the series against South Africa, the 26-year-old played three games, scoring 4, 0 and 28. The last knock came at a run-a-ball pace, and the calls continue to grow over Samson being sidelined due to Gill.

During a conversation with Irfan Pathan and Varun Aaron on JioHotstar after the game, Samson stated that the communication had been clear with Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav.

“The team environment is really important because a big tournament is coming up. I have been in the system long enough to know what they were trying to do. I know what the leadership group were trying to do as I am quite experienced," said Samson.

“I have a good relationship with both Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav, so communication is quite open with them,” he added.

Pathan catches Samson off guard

However, Samson was caught off guard by Pathan, as the latter ended up asking him whether he would open for India in the upcoming series against New Zealand.

The batter ended up breaking into laughter as he didn't give a clear answer to the same question. His response even left Pathan and Aaron cracking up.

"Bhaiya, aap karado open, main kya bolu yaar. Aise sawaal nahi puchne chahiye, Irfan bhai. (Please you make me open, what should I say? You shouldn't ask these questions. (laughs)," said Samson.

It is worth mentioning that Samson smashed three centuries last year, and he didn't do much wrong. However, a poor series against England in January resulted in him losing the opening spot, and Gill took his place.