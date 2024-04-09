'Sanju Samson can open for India...': Gill, Jaiswal's fresh challenge as Lara, Rayudu name 'definite T20WC frontrunners'

The competition at the top of the order for India in picking the T20 World Cup squad until now was between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill for the opening position, with captain Rohit Sharma being the other batter. However, the two have been handed a fresh challenge three weeks before BCCI name their final 15 for the World Cup as former India batter Ambati Rayudu has thrown Sanju Samson's name in the competition. Ambati Rayudu feels Sanju Samson can open for India in T20 World Cup

Speaking to the media at Star Sports Press Room show, former Chennai Super Kings batter Rayudu was asked to pick the frontrunner for the wicketkeeper-batter spot which has as many as five contenders - Samson, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma and KL Rahul. Given the performance of the respective players in the first 22 matches of IPL 2024, Rayudu picked Pant and Samson before adding that he favours the latter being selected ahead, given the flexibility he offers, implying that India can use him as an opener as well.

"I think Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant definitely, should both be in contention for the T20 World Cup. They both should go for the T20 World Cup, because they can play in the middle order. Especially, Sanju can even open. He can be flexible in the order. They have both done the best job so far," Rayudu said.

West Indies legend Brian Lara, who was part of the panel, spoke on similar lines as he backed Rayudu's opinion for India's T20 World Cup squad.

"I think both players should go. They both have put the best show so far in terms of batting. Sanju Samson is an awesome player, a great timer of the ball. Rishabh Pant has been so good for India over the years. Obviously, coming back from the incident, I think he has shown great form. For me, those 2 are definitely the frontrunners for the position," Lara said.

Pant as the cynosure in the lead-up to IPL 2024, given that the tournament marked his return to action after 15 months out owing to his recovery from a car accident in December 2022. After a quiet start to the campaign, Pant returned to his best scoring a 32-ball 51 in Delhi Capitals' win against CSK in Vizag, followed by a knock off 55 off 25 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the same venue.

Samson, on the other hand, has been Rajasthan Royals' leading run-getter in the tournament, with 178 runs in four matches.