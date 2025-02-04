Sanju Samson gets harsh reality check from ex-IND skipper after flop show vs ENG: ‘In next T20I Yashasvi automatically…’

Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth expressed his disappointment over Sanju Samson's repeated failures in the T20I series against England. The wicketkeeper batter failed to make an impact at the top during the five-match series and scored only 51 runs, with 26 in the opening game at the Eden Gardens being his top score. The swashbuckling batter has been backed by Indian management after Rohit Sharma's retirement as the opening batter in the big transition phase. Sanju Samson scored scored only 51 runs in five T20Is against England.(REUTERS)

He did impress many with his back-to-back centuries in T20Is against Bangladesh and South Africa. He also went on to etch his name in the history book by becoming the first batter to tonk three centuries in T20Is in a calendar year. However, this year started on a poor note for him as the English pacers exploited his struggles against short balls in the five-match series.

Srikkanth criticised Samson for making the same mistake as he got out playing the pull shot in five straight matches.

"Sanju Samson seems to have missed the bus. For the fifth time, getting out in the same manner. He has played a similar shot. I think he is trying to show his ego. He is trying to say 'no, no, I will play this shot'. Is he going on an ego trip or struggling? I am not sure," Srikkanth said.

'Let's say thank you, sorry, Yashasvi Jaiswal is back'

Samson's inconsistency has cost him in the past as he failed to get a long rope in the Indian team, and Srikkanth feels that it will happen again and predicted that India will pick Yashasvi Jsiawal in the XI when he returns to the XI in his place,

"It's very sad. I am disappointed. We spoke about why he was not picked in the Champions Trophy squad. If he continues playing like this, let's say thank you, sorry, Yashasvi Jaiswal is back. In the next T20I match, Yashasvi automatically comes in, in my opinion," he added.

Meanwhile, things went bad to worse for him in the fifth T20I as he fractured his index finger after being hit by a Jofra Archer scorcher in Mumbai and will be out of action for more than a month, side-lining him from the upcoming Ranji Trophy quarterfinals.