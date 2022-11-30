‘Sanju Samson has Suryakumar Yadav's example right in front of him': India wicketkeeper's childhood coach

With Sanju Samson failing to get many opportunities in international cricket, many fans have lashed out at the BCCI for sidelining the Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain. The wicketkeeper-batter made his Team India debut in July 2015, during a T20I match against New Zealand, and also got his first ODI appearance in 2021 against Sri Lanka. But since his debut, he has only featured in 16 T20I matches and 11 ODI games, a paltry total for a cricketer of his caliber.

Samson was also benched for the entire T20I series between India and New Zealand recently. Although, he got a chance in the first ODI in Auckland, the visitors were thrashed and lost by seven wickets. Samson registered 36 runs off 38 balls as India posted 306 for seven in 50 overs. Chasing a target of 307 runs, New Zealand raced to 309 for three in 47.1 overs. Following the defeat, he was dropped for the second ODI in Hamilton, which eventually got washed out.

Speaking to News18, Samson's childhood coach Biju rejected claims that BCCI were sidelining the 28-year-old and pointed out that he was facing competition from Rishabh Pant, who has already established himself in red-ball and white-ball cricket for India. He also explained that Samson still has time to shine for India and needs to patient for his chance. The coach used Suryakumar Yadav's example, who had to wait for a long period for his debut and finally got the chance on March 2021, in a T20I match vs England. Since then, the MI star has gone on to establish himself as ICC's No. 1 T20I batter.

"No time is not running out. Look at Surya, for inspiration. He arrived late to the scene and how well has he grabbed the opportunity? So Sanju shouldn’t look far for inspiration. Surya’s example is there in front of him", he said.

Praising Samson's skillset, Biju used the example of a IPL match. "If you see Sanju from the U-19 days, he is a guy who can clear the ropes very easily. And he plays all around the park. Maybe not like Suryakumar Yadav’s ramp shots but he explores 360 degrees in his own way. If you remember the sixes he hit off Mitchell Johnson during an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, you will see the range he showcased there. Square cutting for six, flicking for six, walking around and finding gaps with ease… that’s special", he opined.

In 11 ODI fixtures, Samson has registered 330 runs with a high score of 86. He has also bagged two ODI half-centuries. Meanwhile, in T20I cricket, Samson has slammed 296 runs in 16 matches, with a half-century and a high-score of 77. With the ODI World Cup scheduled for next year and T20 World Cup for 2024, Samson will be hoping to cement his place in the Indian team roster.

