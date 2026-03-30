Sanju Samson’s CSK debut unravels as six-year IPL streak crashes in dramatic fashion

Sanju Samson’s much-anticipated debut for Chennai Super Kings failed to go according to script, as an off day brought a remarkable six-year IPL streak to an abrupt end. The wicketkeeper-batter, who made a high-profile move from Rajasthan Royals ahead of last December’s auction, was dismissed for just six off seven balls against his former team in the IPL 2026 clash at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. Rajasthan Royals' Nandre Burger celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson during their Indian Premier League 2026 match (ANI Pic Service)

Samson arrived at the IPL amid immense buzz—not only because he has been widely seen as a potential successor to MS Dhoni in the Chennai setup, but also due to his recent exploits at the T20 World Cup. After not featuring in the first five matches, he struck three consecutive fifty-plus scores in the knockouts to help India retain the title and was eventually named Player of the Tournament.

RR vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026

However, the script played out differently on Monday, with Chennai fielding a side without Dhoni for the first time in seven seasons. On a surface that had spent considerable time under covers due to rain in Guwahati, Jofra Archer tested Samson early with probing fuller deliveries around off stump.

After a tentative start, Nandre Burger struck with a 140.2 kmph delivery that crashed into Samson’s off stump. Just a shade fuller than a good length, the away-swinger beat the bat and left the CSK debutant undone.

Dismissed for just six runs in seven balls, which comprised one boundary, this was the first time in six seasons that Samson did not score a fifty or more in his opening IPL game. His last six scores read: 74 (32) vs CSK in 2020, 119 (63) vs PBKS in 2021, 55 (27) vs SRH in 2022, 55 (32) vs SRH in 2023, 82* (52) vs LSG in 2024 and 66 (37) vs SRH in 2025.

Burger went on to claim two more wickets, while Sandeep Sharma chipped in with one, as Chennai slumped to 38 for 4 in 5.3 overs during the powerplay.