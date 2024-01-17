Sanju Samson to get consolation prize; what about Kuldeep, Avesh? India's likely XI for 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan

An absolute run-fest is on the cards as India and Afghanistan battle it out for one final time before the T20 World Cup 2024 at Bengaluru. After hammering the Rashid Khan-less side in the first two games of the three-match series, Rohit Sharma and Co. have arrived at the Chinnaswamy Stadium intending to whitewash the visitors on Wednesday. The upcoming encounter will be India's final T20I before the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, hosted by former champions West Indies and the United States in June this year. India's captain Rohit Sharma with Sanju Samson during a practice session ahead of the third T20 cricket match (PTI)

India kickstarted its final World T20 preparations by defeating the visitors by six wickets in Mohali. India missed the services of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and ex-skipper Virat Kohli, although the duo made noteworthy returns in the series decider at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Batting maestro Kohli showed intent and played a quick-fire knock, while opener Jaiswal kept Shubman Gill at bay with his blistering 68-run knock off 34 balls.

Smashing back-to-back half-centuries in the Afghanistan series, Shivam Dube once again remained unbeaten to take India across the finish line. The spotlight will also be on skipper Rohit, who has failed to open his account in the first two matches of the series. Rohit has recorded consecutive ducks, and the India skipper will be eager to make amends in the upcoming dead rubber at the home of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise.

The ongoing T20I series is the first in 14 months for batting icons - Rohit and Kohli. Before returning to the Indian squad for the Afghanistan T20Is, Rohit and Kohli last played a T20I in 2022 at the Australia World Cup. Talking about how India can line up against the Asian giant killers in the final T20I of the series, opener Jaiswal will continue to remain Rohit's partner-in-crime. Kohli missed the first T20I due to personal reasons. It is unlikely that Kohli will be rested in the dead rubber.

Jitesh Sharma has remained the No.1 choice behind the stumps. However, power-hitter Sanju Samson can replace Jitesh as the gloveman has an outside chance of returning to the fold. Jitesh was dismissed for a duck in the 2nd T20I. The only two changes Team India can fancy in the bowling department are adding Kuldeep Yadav or Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan to the starting eleven.

India's expected XI for 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Top and middle-orders: Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh,

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Washington Sundar,

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan/Kuldeep Yadav/Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar.