Saqlain Mushtaq gloats at India's crushing loss, says South Africa insulted Suryakumar Yadav's men

Former Pakistani cricketers are gloating over India's crushing defeat by South Africa in the T20 World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday night.

Chasing 188 to win, the co-hosts of the event collapsed for just 111. At no point in their chase, they threatened the Proteas in any way. A 76-run defeat was India's worst to date by runs in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Former Pakistani offspinner Saqlain Mushtaq has taken Suryakumar Yadav's men to task following the humiliating defeat. One could not help but notice how pleased he looked when he made the scathing criticism of the Indian team.

"South Africa's all plans worked today. They dragged the Indians along the ground in a manner of speaking, thrashed them and to be honest, insulted them. Whatever high they may have had of late, the South Africans have brought them down a peg or two. Their planning was outstanding in all three departments, batting, bowling and fielding. See how they co-ordinated to take that catch [referring to the Corbin Bosch catch of Abhishek Sharma that saw him running back, letting know Keshav Maharaj in time that he was going after it," Saqlain said on a Pakistani TV show.

Akhtar and Gul also rub it in! Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, meanwhile, took a dig at India's batsmen for failing to come up with the goods when put under pressure. “Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube and the spinners could not sustain pressure. Indian batting was exposed when pressure came. We always say India is a very strong team, but today was the day to show character in the middle order. Their attacking style did not work. Hardik Pandya is not the right choice for the 20th over, and maybe not even for the middle overs,” Akhtar said.

Umar Gul, who the highest wicket-taker for Pakistan when they won their only T20 World Cup to date in 2009, said the Proteas were too good on the day and their attacking Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was particularly devastating for the co-hosts. “They survived the powerplay even after losing 3 wickets for 41 runs. But the middle overs are what shape the match. Then the last 3-4 overs are very important to finish strongly. South Africa targeted Varun Chakravarthy’s four overs and exposed that plan. India looked confused about their fifth bowler. Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube struggled, and even Chakaravarthy looked under pressure,” he said.