Saqlain Mushtaq questions ICC's integrity; hints at foul play to help India gain advantage: 'Indian cricket council'

Saqlain Mushtaq has added a sharp edge to the pre-match conversation in a show by praising modern T20 systems while also hinting that the biggest difference may come from something less visible: pitch preparation. In his remarks, Saqlain credited India’s scientific cricket ecosystem and West Indies’ power-hitting legacy, but his most striking line was a sarcastic swipe at the ICC while discussing conditions. Saqlain Mushtaq took a sarcastic jibe at the ICC ahead of the India vs West Indies match.

That comment shifts the discussion from batting firepower and body language to a more familiar tournament theme in the subcontinent — whether conditions can quietly tilt the balance before the first ball is bowled.

Saqlain’s praise comes first, but the pitch warning lands hardest Saqlain began by acknowledging how India has evolved with the demands of modern-day cricket and the IPL era. He pointed to specialist support systems, power-hitting work and a more scientific approach to preparation, saying players now understand the requirements of the format far better than before.

He also linked West Indies’ present-day T20 strength to a much older legacy, referencing the flair and attacking instinct that has long defined their cricket culture. In his view, that power game is not a recent invention but an extension of a tradition that the world has copied over time.

He further suggested that league cricket has helped keep West Indies players aligned with the modern game, saying they remain in demand, stay current with T20 trends and bring natural physical power to the contest.