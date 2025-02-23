Menu Explore
Sarfaraz Ahmed bats for resumption of Indo-Pak ties

ByRasesh Mandani
Feb 23, 2025 06:22 PM IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed advocates for resuming India-Pakistan cricket, highlighting strong player friendships and cultural similarities despite ongoing rivalry.

Dubai: The last winning captain of a Pakistani team in an ICC event, Sarfaraz Ahmed batted for the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral cricket on the sidelines of the India-Pakistan Champions League Group A encounter in Dubai on Sunday.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led the team to the 2017 Champions Trophy win, with the trophy ahead of the opening game of the current edition in Karachi on February 19. (REUTERS)
Former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who led the team to the 2017 Champions Trophy win, with the trophy ahead of the opening game of the current edition in Karachi on February 19. (REUTERS)

“Bilateral series should happen between the two countries,” Sarfaraz, who led the Pakistani team that beat India in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, said. “People talk about the rivalry. There is no compromise on the field. They are playing for their country and giving their best. But off the field, I have not seen better friendship between players of two countries than what we see between Indian and Pakistani players. During Inzi bhai, Wasim bhai, Ganguly, Rahul Dravid era, they had great friendships. It was the same between Harbhajan, Yuvi, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi.

“We want the Indian team in Pakistan so that our people can also see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah. They love them a lot. In this tournament, it did not happen, but I hope in future India will come to Pakistan. The tournament is going on well. It is safe,” he said.

Speaking in his capacity as ICC brand ambassador for the tournament which Pakistan is hosting, Sarfaraz hailed the similarities in the culture and mannerisms of the people of the two countries.

“I think there is no difference between us. Our culture is the same. I live in Karachi. Karachi and Mumbai people...their style of speaking is exactly the same. They speak fast there. I also speak fast,” the former wicketkeeper said in jest. “I remember in 2007, I went to Purana Sadar in Delhi. It was just like Sadar in Karachi. So, I think people are the same.”

He said current players are more measured in what they say, with the changing times. “We don’t have the same banter. Things have changed. Now we have social media, so things have changed with times,” Sarfaraz said.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with India vs Pakistan Live Score.
