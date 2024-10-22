A new member in Sarfaraz Khan's family as good times continue for India batter

The good times continue for India's new batting sensation Sarfaraz Khan. Just days after he scored his maiden Test century, and converted to a 150, Sarfaraz announced on Instagram that he has become father to a baby boy. Sarfaraz shared pictures of him with the infant and then a picture of him and his father with the baby. Sarfaraz Khan was blessed with a baby boy just days after scoring his first Test century(Sarfaraz Khan Instagram)

"IT'S BABY BOY," said Sarfaraz in the first story. Sarfaraz got married to his wife Romana Zahoor in August last year. His wife and father were there when Sarfaraz made his much-awaited Test debut for India earlier this year against England in Rajkot. Sarfaraz could be seen taking his India cap to his father and wife, both of whom were visibly emotional, after receiving it in the Indian team huddle from Anil Kumble.

He scored 200 runs in the three Tests he played in the series, scoring a half-century in each one of them and averaging exactly 50.00. Sarfaraz was then on the bench for India's two-match Test series against Bangladesha and was expected to not be included in the playing XI for the ongoing series against New Zealand as well. However, an injury to Shubman Gill led to him slotting back in the middle order for India.

The 27-year-old was one of five Indian batters who were out on ducks as the hosts stunningly collapsed for just 46 runs. It was a record low, with India never having scored less than 50 runs in any Test innings they have played at home. New Zealand scored 402 runs in their first innings with Rachin Ravindra scoring a century but India then responded with a mammoth innings of their own. It was powered by Sarfaraz, who scored 150 in 195 balls.

Sarfaraz fulfilling his red-ball potential

It was the prolific Mumbai batter's maiden Test century and he converted that into a 150 as well. Sarfaraz hit as many as 18 fours and three sixes in his innings. Sarfaraz put up 136 runs off 163 balls with Virat Kohli for the third wicket and then an even more impressive partnership of 177 runs off 211 balls for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant.

Sarfaraz first came into public reckoning due to his initial performances for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he fell out of the limelight after that and even found it difficult to make it to the playing eleven for Mumbai in first class cricket. After a stint with Uttar Pradesh between 2015 and 2018, Sarfaraz took the Indian domestic scene by storm on his return to Mumbai. In 52 first class matches, Sarfaraz has scored a whopping 4572 at an average of 69.27 and a strike rate of 70.90. He has 16 centuries and 14 half-centuries to his name.