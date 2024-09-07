Sarfaraz Khan goes berserk against RCB star during raging cameo at Duleep Trophy as Rishabh Pant applauds from other end

Sarfaraz Khan lit up Day 3 of the Duleep Trophy 2024 with a blazing knock during India B’s second innings against India A at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After a disappointing first innings where he managed only nine runs, Sarfaraz bounced back in style, smashing a 36-ball 46 that put his team in a stronger position. Sarfaraz Khan during his innings against India A(X)

One of the standout moments of Sarfaraz’s innings came during the 10th over when he took on India A's right-arm pacer Akash Deep. The over began with a dot ball, but a stroke-playing masterclass followed.

Sarfaraz first guided a short ball past the gully for four, setting the tone for what was to come. The very next delivery was caressed through the covers for another boundary, showcasing his timing and precision.

Akash Deep, searching for a response, strayed down the leg side, and Sarfaraz capitalized, flicking the ball effortlessly for a third consecutive four. The pressure was now firmly on the bowler, and Sarfaraz didn’t relent. He followed up with a clean drive past mid-off for yet another boundary and then capped off the over with a powerful shot through the point region, completing an incredible sequence of five fours in a single over.

Watch:

This onslaught turned the momentum firmly in favour of India B.

Despite his attacking approach, Sarfaraz's innings was cut short at 46 when he edged a delivery from Avesh Khan to the wicketkeeper. His knock, however, had already done the damage, featuring seven fours and a six and providing the platform for his team to build a competitive lead.

Following his dismissal, Rishabh Pant took centre stage, marking his return to first-class cricket with a typically aggressive fifty. Pant’s 61 off 47 balls included nine boundaries and two towering sixes, further consolidating India B’s position in the match.

The significance of this Duleep Trophy tournament cannot be overstated, as it serves as a crucial preparation for India’s upcoming international season.

With a two-match Test series against Bangladesh on the horizon, the tournament offers regulars like Pant a chance to regain their red-ball rhythm while also providing fringe players like Sarfaraz Khan an opportunity to stake their claim for a place in the national side. The performances in this tournament are likely to weigh heavily in the selection for the Bangladesh series.

Meanwhile, in the other Duleep Trophy fixture, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s India C emerged victorious over Shreyas Iyer’s India D, clinching a four-wicket win inside three days.