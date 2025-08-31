Sarfaraz Khan’s India comeback dream stalls with Duleep Trophy blow; fresh injury scare adds to Mohammed Shami’s woes

Form and fitness were on his side as Sarfaraz Khan smashed back-to-back centuries in the Buchi Babu Invitational, sending a loud reminder to selectors of his readiness for a Test comeback. But on Sunday, his hopes were dashed as the Mumbai batter was ruled out of the Duleep Trophy with an injury that may sideline him till late September. Sarfaraz Khan has been ruled out of Duleep Trophy

After the twin centuries in the pre-season tournament, Sarfaraz was set to return to action for defending champions West Zone in the semifinal game against Central Zone, which will be played at the BCCI's CEG ground at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, starting September 4.

According to a report in the Times of India, Sarfaraz suffered a quadriceps injury during his century against Haryana in the Buchi Babu tournament earlier this week and he will take at least three weeks to recuperate.

"Sarfaraz is suffering from a quadriceps injury, which he picked up while scoring a century against Haryana in the Buchi Babu event five days ago. He's set to be out for almost three weeks, and is currently rehabilitating at the CoE," a source confirmed.

The report further added that Sarfaraz will be replaced by Baroda batter Shivalik Sharma, who was among the reserves for the West Zone. In 18 appearances in first-class cricket, Shivalik scored 1087 runs at 43.48, laced with three tons and five fifties.

India wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has also been ruled out of the Duleep Trophy semifinal. The Central Zone captain had earlier missed the opening game against North East owing to a groin injury.

Fresh injury concern for Mohammed Shami

Veteran India fast bowler Mohammed Shami sparked a concern over a fresh injury after he remained in the dugout despite having bowled 11 overs in North Zone's second innings. He had not bowled in the final session on Day 3 of the match.

East Zone captain Riyan Parag explained Shami's absence: "No, I think he rolled over on his toe and the other spike went over his toe, so that's why he couldn't bowl."

Shami is hoping to return to the Indian Test fold for the upcoming home series against the West Indies next month. He missed the tours of Australia and England. His last Test appearance was in the WTC final against Australia in June 2023.