6,4,6,6...!77% runs in boundaries: Rinku Singh’s fireworks leave Gautam Gambhir sweating over Asia Cup XI call

India batter Rinku Singh on Saturday added to India's Asia Cup selection headache with a blistering 78 off 48 balls in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025. His whirlwind knock powered Meerut Mavericks to a 136-run chase in just 15.4 overs against Kashi Rudras at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Rinku Singh scored an unbeaten 78 in UP T20 League match

Karan Sharma's 61 off 50 helped table-toppers Kashi Rudras, who lost just one of their first eight matches in the league thus far in the tournament, set up a total of 135 for eight in 20 overs. Kartik Tyagi was Meerut's pick of bowlers with his four-wicket haul. With the new ball, he cleaned up the top order in the first two overs, before dismissing captain Shubham Chaubey and Shiva Singh with the old ball in the slog overs.

In reply, Meerut got off to a poor start, losing both openers in the first 12 balls. By the end of the powerplay, they went three down for just 26 runs, before captain Rinku entered the scene. The India star took time to negate the early pressure and worked on building a partnership alongside Madhav Kaushik. In fact, in his first 20 balls, he hit just two boundaries, scoring 15 runs.

However, Rinku unleashed carnage from the 14th over onwards. In the 11 balls he faced hence, the left-handed batter clobbered four sixes and as many boundaries to score 49 runs as he wrapped up the tense chase in the 16th over itself. Of the total runs Rinku scored, 77 per cent of the runs came through boundaries.

Overall, Rinku has scored 295 runs in the UP T20 League thus far, in nine matches, at a strike rate of 170.52, comprising 20 boundaries and 19 sixes. The run tally includes a century - 108 runs off 48 balls - which came against Gorakhpur Lions. It included eight sixes and seven fours.

Rinku Singh in Asia Cup squad

The 27-year-old is part of the Asia Cup squad picked earlier this month, following a selection committee meeting in Mumbai. He was, in fact, the last person to be named by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, when the squad was announced in a presser following the meeting.

The knock and the performance in the T20 league will certainly present a case for Rinku to be picked in the playing XI, given his mastery as a finisher in the format. However, he will likely face tough competition from the likes of Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya for the middle-order spot, given that both are all-rounders, while Rinku is a specialist batter.

Rinku wasn't entirely a certainty for the Asia Cup and made it through to the squad after pipping all-rounder Washington Sundar for a place as the selectors reckoned India needed an extra batter.

"He's always been in the scheme of things. At the moment, we have two mystery spinners/wristspinners in Varun and Kuldeep, and Axar has been around for a while. When we need four spinners - he may always be in the mix. For now, we felt we needed an extra batter in Rinku. And you could only pick 15. If there were 16, maybe he could've been in," Agarkar said in the press conference.