Sarfaraz Khan's chink in armour exposed by ex-AUS star ahead of BGT 2024/25: ‘He might find himself in trouble…’

Sarfaraz Khan made a big impact early in his career, with three half-centuries and a 150 in four Tests so far. The Mumbai star had to wait for a long time to make his India debut despite smashing a plethora of runs season after season in domestic cricket. However, the absence of senior stars in the squad for England Tests paved the way for his debut in international debut. He scored half-centuries in both innings of his debut match in Rajkot. Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand.(PTI)

The 26-year-old made it big with a daddy knock - 150 against New Zealand in the second innings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The young batter counter-attacked the New Zealand bowlers to rescue India from a tricky position. His knock was embellished with 13 fours and four sixes.

However, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has pointed out a chinks in Sarfaraz's armour, which will trouble him overseas, especially in SENA countries.

"There's one thing that I'm worried about Sarfaraz Khan moving forward if he goes to places like England, South Africa, and if he's on the tour here to Australia, where there's extra bounce, he might find himself in a little bit of trouble with the way that he sets himself up before the fast bowler delivers. Those hands are very low," Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

‘Bring Gill in for Rahul now’: Hogg

However, the veteran spinner feels that Sarfaraz deserves a place in India's XI for the Pune Test against New Zealand, and Shubman Gill should replace under-fire KL Rahul in the line-up.

“I'd bring Gill in for Rahul now. You've got to play Sarfaraz in the next game. He's made a 150, nearly a match-saving 150 under pressure, you've got to keep that momentum going. Rahul has had his opportunities, hasn't taken those opportunities over the last couple of Tes matches,” he added.

Gill missed the first Test against the Kiwis at Bengaluru due to neck stiffness.

Meanwhile, Rahul has had an inconsistent run in Tests since 2022, averaging just 25.70 in 12 Tests and 21 innings, in which he has made 514 runs. He has scored a century and three fifties, with best score of 101. He has not had much success as a number three in Tests, having made 88 in four Tests in five innings with a fifty.