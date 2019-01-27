Sarfraz Ahmed handed four-match ban by ICC for breach of Anti-Racism Code

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been banned for four matches after accepting that he was in breach of the ICC’s Anti-Racism Code for Participants following an incident that occurred during the second ODI against South Africa in Durban on Tuesday.

Sarfraz aimed a comment at South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo which resulted in him being charged with the anti-racisim code. The Pakistan skipper will miss the remaining two matches of the ongoing ODI series as well as the first two matches of the T20I series to follow.

Also Read: South Africa vs Pakistan, 4th ODI in Johannesburg LIVE

During the Durban ODI, Sarfraz was caught in the stump mic saying: “Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj (Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What have you got her to say for you today)?”

His action had attracted widespread criticism with former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar asking him to apologise. The Pakistan Cricket Board too expressed regret over the racist remarks made by the national team captain.

“The PCB neither endorses nor supports any comments that have the potential to cause offence, and firmly reiterates their zero-tolerance approach towards racist comments made; in whatever context,” the PCB had stated.

((With Agency Inputs))

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 13:53 IST