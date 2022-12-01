Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Vijay Hazare Final Live Streaming: When and Where to watch SAUR vs MAH live online and on TV

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final Live Score, Saurashtra vs Maharashtra: Saurashtra and Maharashtra will lock horns in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 on Friday. The Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra unit reached the finals after defeating Karnataka by five wickets. Maharashtra, on the other hand, booked the final berth after eking a 12-run victory over Assam in the semifinals.

The good news for Maharashtra is their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad's form. Having already notched a double ton in the quarterfinals and a ton in the following encounter, Gaikwad currently stands as the fourth highest run-getter in the tournament. Among the bowlers, young Rajvardhan Hangargekar is the player to look out for. He scalped four wickets in the semi-final and had completed a fifer against Uttar Pradesh.

For Saurashtra, skipper Jaydev Unadkat will play a key role having bowled brilliantly in the tournament, which saw him scalp 18 wickets so far. The team also boast of other big names such as Sheldon Jackson and Chetan Sakariya. Batter Samarth Vyas has been another consistent performer for the team.

When will the Vijay Hazare Trophy final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra be played?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be played on Friday, December 02, 2022.

Where will the Vijay Hazare Trophy final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra be played?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the Vijay Hazare Trophy final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra be played?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be played at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Vijay Hazare Trophy final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be broadcast on Star Sports.

Where can I get the live streaming of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy final match between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be live streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON