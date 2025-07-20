Search Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
‘Save those for IPL’: India legend tears into Pant, says ‘I joked with him about shot selection. He just laughed’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jul 20, 2025 05:57 pm IST

A former India cricketer has warned Rishabh Pant to avoid playing risky shots, and to use it only in the IPL.

Rishabh Pant has been one of the best players in the ongoing India vs England Test series. Led by new skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Pant, India currently trail 1-2, having lost the third Test by 22 runs. Pant is the second-highest run-scorer n the series, and is approach has been entertaining for fans.

India's batter Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the third day of the third Test.(PTI)
But former India cricketer Farokh Engineer has warned Pant to avoid playing risky shots, and to use it only in the IPL as ‘Test cricket demands discipline.’

Also Read: ‘I would drop Nitish and bring…’: Harbhajan doesn't mince his words, calls for huge change in India XI for fourth Test

Speaking to RevSporz, he said, “Absolutely. Save those (risky shots) for IPL. Test cricket demands discipline. From a number three or four, you expect them to play proper cricket, get big scores, and build innings. Rishabh has scored centuries in both innings of a Test, which is remarkable. So yes, he could play purely as a batsman, especially with England’s strong bowling lineup, now including Jofra Archer and Atkinson.”

‘Unpredictable’ Rishabh Pant

Pant is currently suffering from a finger injury, which saw Dhruv Jurel don the gloves in the previous fixture. Engineer added, “For the runs he’s scored, yes, he can play as a pure batter. But Rishabh is unpredictable. Whatever comes to his mind, he does it. I joked with him about his shot selection, and he just laughed—said he does what feels right in the moment. He has the confidence and has gotten away with it often. But he needs to be more responsible in crucial moments, like right before lunch or at the end of a day’s play. Still, he’s immensely talented. He invents his own shots, and thankfully, helmets allow that now. In our time, we wouldn’t have had any teeth left.”

Pant has registered 425 runs in six innings in the ongoing series, with an average of 70.83. Shubman Gill tops the chart with 607 runs in six innings, averaging 101.16. England’s Jamie Smith is third with 415 in six innings, at an average of 103.75.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / ‘Save those for IPL’: India legend tears into Pant, says ‘I joked with him about shot selection. He just laughed’
